Spineless Trump got ‘rolled’ by Turkish president — according to national security official who heard the call

Published

16 mins ago

on

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump said he’d support a Turkish military excursion into northern Syria. The move frightened military leaders and lawmakers who warned it would harm America’s Kurdish allies in the region.

Reporter Eliot Higgins spoke with a National Security Council official about Trump’s decision, which was made after a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The unnamed official said that Trump had gotten “rolled” by his Turkish counterpart.

“President Trump was definitely out-negotiated and only endorsed the troop withdraw to make it look like we are getting something—but we are not getting something,” the National Security Council source said. “The U.S. national security has entered a state of increased danger for decades to come because the president has no spine and that’s the bottom line.”


US foreign agent wanted Ukraine government job — so he bankrolled an influence and lobbying op to Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

October 7, 2019

By

A U.S.-based attorney has been outed for spending over $100,000 to try and influence operations involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an attempt to score a job in his administration.

According to the open-government site Open Secrets, lawyer Marcus Cohen filed his report of his activities under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, revealing he reached out to Sean Spicer and another Trump campaign aides.

Trump’s Pentagon chief deletes tweet that contradicted the president on Turkish invasion of Syria

Published

8 mins ago

on

October 7, 2019

By

Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday posted and then quickly deleted a tweet in which he contradicted President Donald Trump's welcoming of a Turkish military operation in northern Syria.

As flagged by Politico reporter Dave Brown, Esper sent out a tweet on Monday afternoon in which he emphasized that the United States Department of Defense "does not endorse a Turkish operation in Northern Syria."

Esper went on to say that "we will work with our NATO allies and Coalition partners to reiterate to Turkey the possible destabilizing consequences of potential actions to Turkey, the region, and beyond."

