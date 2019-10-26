State Department official will testify Pompeo threw Ukraine ambassador under the bus so Trump could fire her: report

On Saturday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Philip Reeker, the assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of Europe and Eurasian Affairs, will testify to impeachment investigators that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blocked a show of support for Ukrainian ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, making it easier for President Donald Trump to fire her — further implicating him in the possible quid pro quo scheme against Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

Yovanovitch was a key voice of concern against the alleged shadow campaign within the Trump administration to withhold military aid from Ukraine until they helped dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden. Her recall from diplomatic service, and the people within the administration who advocated for it, are key points of investigation by House Democrats.

One source at the State Department familiar with Reeker told The Daily Beast, “He is a career guy. He’s been at this a long time and he’s not about to give that all up to protect anyone.”