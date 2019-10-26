Quantcast
Connect with us

State Department official will testify Pompeo threw Ukraine ambassador under the bus so Trump could fire her: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Saturday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Philip Reeker, the assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of Europe and Eurasian Affairs, will testify to impeachment investigators that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blocked a show of support for Ukrainian ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, making it easier for President Donald Trump to fire her — further implicating him in the possible quid pro quo scheme against Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Yovanovitch was a key voice of concern against the alleged shadow campaign within the Trump administration to withhold military aid from Ukraine until they helped dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden. Her recall from diplomatic service, and the people within the administration who advocated for it, are key points of investigation by House Democrats.

One source at the State Department familiar with Reeker told The Daily Beast, “He is a career guy. He’s been at this a long time and he’s not about to give that all up to protect anyone.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s White House will likely pull out all the stops to keep John Bolton away from Democrats: report

Published

20 mins ago

on

October 26, 2019

By

Recent reports suggest that former National Security Adviser John Bolton may be called to give evidence in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

According to The New York Times, officials expect that the Trump administration will do everything they can to block Bolton from testifying.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

George Conway treats ‘not too bright’ Trump like a child with simple explanation about how whistleblowing works

Published

33 mins ago

on

October 26, 2019

By

In a simple, but profoundly condescending series of three tweets, George Conway -- the husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway -- responded to Donald Trump's demand for the government whistleblower whose report initiated the current House impeachment inquiry, to come forward in much the same way one might speak to a child.

Saturday morning Trump tweeted "Where’s the Whistleblower?" and the ever-helpful conservative attorney took it upon himself to explain how things work when it comes to witnessing the commission of a crime in the real world.

You can see the tweets below:

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump buried by internet for boasting he’s ‘not concerned with impeachment’: ‘It’s literally all you talk about’

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 26, 2019

By

As part of Donald Trump's manic Saturday tweetstorm -- that included attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for spending too much time on impeachment -- the president claimed he is not concerned about being impeached, calling the whole process a "scam."

Attacking the Washington Post over reports of turmoil in the White House, Trump tweeted, "The Fake Washington Post keeps doing phony stories, with zero sources, that I am concerned with the Impeachment scam. I am not because I did nothing wrong. It is the other side, including Schiff and his made up story, that are concerned. Witch Hunt continues!"

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until October 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US COVER IMPEACHMENT!
close-link
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image