Steve Schmidt: Trump’s ‘corruption’ is dragging America into ‘banana republic territory’

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday’s edition of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” former George W. Bush and John McCain adviser Steve Schmidt laid into President Donald Trump’s “corruption,” warning that it is undermining the foundations of the rule of law.

“The corruption is just unbelievable,” said Schmidt, who recently left the Republican Party to become an independent. “And if you look back to the Republican convention, Joe, when we talked about it at the time, the chants of lock them up — what I said about it at the time was it was banana republicanism.”

“And the descent from the American republic into banana republic territory with all of this stuff has just been so stunningly fast, and the lack of outrage by elected members of Congress properly exercising their constitutional oversight responsibilities is just alarming,” Schmidt continued.

Schmidt warned that Trump will feel “empowered” to continue abusing the powers of the presidency to enrich his family businesses as long as GOP lawmakers are unwilling to allow any kind of accountability.

Watch below:

Minimum wage workers win big union victory in anti-union Texas

Published

3 mins ago

on

October 21, 2019

By

While Donald Trump’s Labor Department works to diminish employee rights, organized workers have scored an important victory deep in the heart of anti-union Texas.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner signed an executive order raising the minimum wage to $12 an hour by 2021 for 8,000 people at the city’s two airports. That’s a 65% increase for workers paid the federal minimum of $7.25 an hour. About 8,000 baggage handlers, caterers, wheelchair attendants and others benefit.

The Service Employees International Union organized the Houston workers. Workers in Denver earlier won $15 an hour by 2021. A new ordinance proposed in Minneapolis would require $15 an hour by 2022.

Here’s how Trump could unleash a horrifying ‘era of authoritarianism’ in his second term

Published

39 mins ago

on

October 21, 2019

By

What happens if President Donald Trump not only survives impeachment, but goes on to win a second term? It's a prospect that chills Democrats to the bone — and for good reason.

On Monday, Politico mapped out a detailed, hypothetical scenario in which Trump wins re-election — similar to their 2016 scenario of what would happen if Trump was elected in the first place — and some of the things that people could expect in the coming years. The result would be, as former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean put it, "an era of authoritarianism."

GOP lawmakers in revolt against Trump and are avoiding using White House ‘toxic talking points’: WSJ

Published

46 mins ago

on

October 21, 2019

By

Adding to Donald Trump's impeachment worries are reports that Republicans are putting distance between themselves and the embattled president.

According to the Wall Street Journal, support for the president among GOP lawmakers is waning in light of his phone call with the president of Ukraine -- which set in motion the House beginning an impeachment inquiry -- and then his decision to hold next year's G7 conference at one of his golf resorts -- a decision he later abandoned.

According to the Journal, "Mr. Trump’s support within his party will face fresh tests this week, as key witnesses from the State Department and Pentagon are expected to testify in closed hearings before a trio of House committees on the president’s dealings with Ukraine."

