‘Tacit endorsement of violence’: White House has yet to condemn edited video showing Trump gunning down media and political opponents
An edited video depicting President Donald Trump gunning down his political opponents and the media inside a church was reportedly played to a conference of his supporters last week at the Trump National Doral Golf Resort in Miami, drawing outrage from journalists and others who condemned the clip as a blatant incitement to violence.
The New York Times, which obtained footage of the clip being shown at the pro-Trump conference, reported late Sunday that the video “shows Mr. Trump’s head superimposed on the body of a man opening fire inside the ‘Church of Fake News’ on parishioners who have the faces of his critics or the logos of media organizations superimposed on their bodies.”
“The video of a mass shooting by the president inside a church is reminiscent of the Charleston shooting. Executing members of the media is reminiscent of the Maryland newsroom shooting.”
—Shannon Watts, Moms Demand Action
The video is an edited scene from the 2014 film “Kingsman: The Secret Service” and contains a logo for Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign.
Among those targeted in the video are Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Black Lives Matter, Politico, and CNN.
As of this writing, Trump has yet to condemn the video. The president’s son Donald Trump Jr. and former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told the Times they did not see the video played at the conference.
Watch the video, which apparently originated from the right-wing account “TheGeekzTeam”:
(Warning: Graphic content.)
Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, said “the video of a mass shooting by the president inside a church is reminiscent of the Charleston shooting. Executing members of the media is reminiscent of the Maryland newsroom shooting.”
“This video is racist and hateful,” said Watts, “and it’s flabbergasting that it was shown at Trump’s resort.”
In a statement, CNN said “this is not the first time that supporters of the president have promoted violence against the media in a video they apparently find entertaining—but it is far and away the worst.”
“The images depicted are vile and horrific,” said CNN. “The president and his family, the White House, and the Trump campaign need to denounce it immediately in the strongest possible terms. Anything less equates to a tacit endorsement of violence and should not be tolerated by anyone.”
Jonathan Karl, president of the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA), called the video “vile and dangerous.”
“All Americans should condemn this depiction of violence directed toward journalists and the president’s political opponents,” Karl said in a statement late Sunday. “We have previously told the president his rhetoric could incite violence. Now we call on him and everybody associated with this conference to denounce this video and affirm that violence has no place in our society.”
Conspiracy theorists, hoaxers and Trump have twisted Facebook, YouTube and the news to toxic levels — and it’s only getting worse
It may be getting harder and harder to figure out the truth, but at least this much is clear: It’s a good time to be a liar.
We’ve spent three years arguing if fake news swung the 2016 election — debating whether the hordes of Russian bots, hoax Facebook pages and inflammatory, dishonest tweets tipped the democratic balance to elect Donald Trump as president.
Yet in those same years, we’ve learned that the stakes in the fight against truth, in a muddy world of social media platforms, go beyond politics.
In Brazil, public health workers were attacked after far-right activists lied on YouTube that they were spreading the Zika virus. In Myanmar, government soldiers used fake Facebook accounts to drive an ethnic cleansing, full of incendiary claims and false stories about Muslim minorities raping Buddhist women. Gunmen radicalized by false white-supremacist conspiracies on internet forums like 4chan and 8chan shot up a synagogue in California, a Walmart in Texas and mosques in New Zealand.
Fort Worth police shooting spurs calls for transparency, justice in death of 28-year-old woman
A white Fort Worth police officer shot and killed a black woman in a home while responding to a request for a wellness check.
A white police officer shot and killed a black Fort Worth woman in a home while responding to a request for a wellness check Saturday, police said.
Body camera footage shows the officer surveying the area around the house after seeing an open front door. The officer opens the backyard gate, notices movement in the window and shouts, “Put your hands up, show me your hands.” Within a breath of this order, the officer fired a shot through the window killing 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.
US senator warns Hong Kong becoming ‘police state’
Strife-torn Hong Kong is sliding towards becoming a police state, US senator Josh Hawley warned Monday, as the financial hub braces for a rally calling on Washington to punish China over sliding freedoms.
The international finance hub was battered by another weekend of unrest Sunday as hardcore pro-democracy protesters and police fought running battles across the city.
Protests pushing for greater democratic freedoms and police accountability have raged for the last 19 weeks and there is little end in sight as Beijing and local leaders refuse concessions.
A large crowd is expected to gather in the heart of the city's commercial district Monday evening calling for US politicians to pass a bill that could dramatically alter Washington's relationship with the trading hub.