Texas Republicans are scrambling to register voters as they lose their grip on the state
When it comes to the GOP’s prospects of winning Texas in 2020, there’s growing pessimism within its ranks — a pessimism that manifested itself in the recent retirements of six House Republicans from the state, Axios reports.
Republicans are no longer taking Texas for granted, strategists say, and they’re gearing up to throw everything they have at the state. President Trump is set to have a rally in Dallas this coming October 17 to tout the “good news of the Trump economy.”
After losing two congressional seats and seeing some other close races in the 2018 midterms — as well as Beto O’Rourke’s impressive performance thanks to the state’s shifting demographics — a GOP super PAC is on a mission to raise $10 million to register an extra 1 million Texas voters.
How did they get to this point? According to GOP consultant Susan Lilly, it’s because “we weren’t doing our homework.”
“Some members forgot about doing town hall meetings,” she told Axios, adding that some politicians have now “woken up.”
One of Lilly’s clients, Rep. Mike McCaul of Texas’ 10th district, could add to the GOP’s woes in the state if he retires. If he goes, he’d be the 7th out of 23 House Republicans to retire at the end of this term.
CNN
Trump is ‘moving the goalposts’ to exaggerate how good the economy is: CNN correspondent
On Tuesday, CNN correspondent Christine Romans walked through the state of the U.S. economy — and warned that President Donald Trump is throwing out spin as far and wide as he can on stock performance.
"The S&P rose just enough to make it the best year so far since 1997," said Romans. "So let's see how the stock market numbers stack up. Since Trump's inauguration, the S&P, up 29 percent. Pretty close to the Reagan administration. Less than Bill Clinton. Far better than George W. Bush which fell 23 percent as the dot-com bubble burst. And Trump's stock market trails that of one Barack Obama, where the S&P 500 rose 44 percent from the ashes of a financial crisis."
Breaking Banner
Trump approved Kushner-backed TV ad campaign tying Biden to Ukraine conspiracy theory
President Donald Trump is already fundraising off the impeachment battle, and using some of that money on ads tying Joe Biden to the conspiracy theory at the heart of the Ukraine scandal.
The president's re-election campaign pushed out an ad produced over this summer begging supporters to "stop this nonsense" -- meaning impeachment, officially launched just last week -- and raked in $8.5 million and drew in more than 50,000 new donors in two days, reported Politico.
CNN
Trump’s tweets aren’t just ‘bringing the crazy’ — they’re also evidence of obstruction: CNN’s Toobin
CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on Tuesday said that President Donald Trump's latest outrageous tweets -- which have included efforts to intimidate a federal whistleblower, raising the prospect of a civil war, and a suggestion that Rep. Adam Schiff should be arrested for "treason" -- could put him in greater jeopardy of being impeached.
During a CNN panel on the current impeachment inquiry against the president, Toobin argued that Trump's angry tweets are only going to get him into further trouble.
"We have become so inured to Donald Trump bringing the crazies on tweets," Toobin said. "But the tweets over the past few days have been so outrageous and really evidence of obstruction of justice."