‘That’s not factual’: CNN’s Poppy Harlow busts GOP lawmaker for blatantly lying about whistleblower

Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX) on Thursday got into trouble after CNN’s Poppy Harlow busted him for blatantly misstating the facts about the whistleblower who filed a complaint against President Donald Trump.

During an interview about House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against Trump, Arrington tried to claim that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) had personally met with the whistleblower before he filed his complaint with the intelligence community inspector general.

“That’s not factual,” Harlow said. “The whistleblower reached out, Congressman, to the staff of the Intel Committee, which is totally normal… so let’s just stick to the facts here, sir.”

Later in the interview, Harlow played Arrington a clip of himself saying that Trump would be “derelict in his duty” if he didn’t pressure a foreign government to investigate his political opponents. Arrington defended himself and claimed that he was only talking about the president trying to root out corruption — despite the fact that Trump’s White House actually tried to cut funds that were being used to fight actual corruption in Ukraine.

“Unlike the lack of integrity to this political sham called an impeachment process, the president is absolutely right to expect that taxpayer monies will be stewarded when we give aid in any form to a foreign country,” he said.

“Okay, you think it is appropriate for the president of the United States to solicit help from a foreign government to get dirt on a political rival?” Harlow asked.

“No!” Arrington replied defensively. “That’s — no! The way you frame that is completely…”

“I played your sound!” Harlow shot back.

