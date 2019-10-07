Republicans have ‘Trump exhaustion’ and are waiting for polls to shift before tossing him overboard: CNN’s Gangel
CNN special correspondent Jamie Gangel revealed on Monday that many congressional Republicans are privately sick to death of President Donald Trump’s antics and are waiting to see if his poll numbers get worse so they can toss him overboard.
During an interview with CNN’s Kate Bolduan, Gangel explained that many in the GOP are fed up with having to defend the president’s indefensible actions such as his call on the Chinese government to launch investigations into his political opponents.
“There’s also, from what they told me over the weekend, from Republicans in both the House and Senate, Trump exhaustion,” she said. “Many of them don’t consider him a true Republican. They are worried about the economy. One said, ‘It’s not like we’re defending Ronald Reagan.'”
That said, Gangel also cautioned that the party was likely to stick with the president unless his poll numbers further deteriorate.
“The thing I heard over the weekend: Watch the polls, watch the polls, watch the polls,” she said. “Look, will the MAGA base stay with him? Yes. But maybe not some of the Republicans and independents they need. Will there be a shift? That’s what they’re waiting for.”
Watch the video below.
CNN
The GOP has ‘Trump exhaustion’ and is waiting for polls to shift before tossing him overboard: CNN’s Gangel
CNN special correspondent Jamie Gangel revealed on Monday that many congressional Republicans are privately sick to death of President Donald Trump's antics and are waiting to see if his poll numbers get worse so they can toss him overboard.
During an interview with CNN's Kate Bolduan, Gangel explained that many in the GOP are fed up with having to defend the president's indefensible actions such as his call on the Chinese government to launch investigations into his political opponents.
"There's also, from what they told me over the weekend, from Republicans in both the House and Senate, Trump exhaustion," she said. "Many of them don't consider him a true Republican. They are worried about the economy. One said, 'It's not like we're defending Ronald Reagan.'"
CNN
‘Our allies think we’re idiots’: Retired Gen. Mark Hertling slams Trump for ordering troops to cut and run in Syria
On Monday, retired Gen. Mark Hertling laid into President Donald Trump on CNN for his sudden order to pull the military out of Syria and transfer U.S. responsibilities to Turkey.
"This is devastating across the board in so many ways," said Hertling. "It’s devastating for anyone who has an alliance with us in the past and looks to work for us in the future. It’s devastating for the military planners that are on the ground and the soldiers working with the Kurdish allies. It gives the NATO allies the opportunity to do some things that will significantly affect not only the Middle East but also the European footprint. I think it will certainly provide an impetus for the war against ISIS to be renewed in a much bigger way than it already was being renewed. So there are so many things you could talk about that are complicated by this action, this spur of the moment action, if you will, by the White House. It’s just incredibly jaw-dropping from my perspective.
Breaking Banner
Trump will likely quit or make a deal because he knows he can’t ‘control’ House impeachment hearings: ex-Trump Org VP
Appearing on CNN's Reliable Sources on a day when the White House refused to provide the morning cable TV shows with anyone who might defend Donald Trump, a former high-ranking executive in the Trump Organization said it is apparent the president is unraveling at the prospect of being impeached.
Speaking with CNN host Brian Stelter, Barbara Res -- who was a principal in getting Trump Tower built -- said Trump seems to be in a downward spiral.