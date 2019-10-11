The internet is going crazy for Elizabeth Warren after she gave this answer on same-sex marriage and homophobes
“She’s going to slaughter Trump in the general”
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren had a great night at the HRC/CNN LGBTQ Equality Town Hall. Warren, who perhaps more than any other candidate seems to be genuinely having a great time on the campaign trail, is often fearless in her responses. Thursday night was no exception, and she seems to have convinced a lot of folks she can take on Donald Trump one-on-one and shred him in a debate – and at the voting booth.
Why?
Her response to a question about same-sex marriage and homophobes is going viral on social media. It wasn’t just her answer, but the clarity, wit, and unapologetic firmness of her response.
Warren was asked what she would do when someone tells her, “Senator, I’m old-fashioned, and my faith teaches me that marriage is between one man and one woman.”
“I’m going to assume it’s a guy who said that,” Warren replied. “And I’m going to say, ‘Then just marry one woman.”
The audience clapped and roared.
And then she delivered the second part of her response: “Assuming you can find one.”
Watch:
This Elizabeth Warren answer was quite a moment at CNN #EqualityTownHall pic.twitter.com/ThpI7YSO8M
— MJ Lee (@mj_lee) October 11, 2019
With nearly 70,000 likes and nearly 20,000 retweets in just 12 hours the clip has definitely gone viral overnight. Take a look at some of the responses.
I don’t think I’ve ever seen this strategy in practice: flip the question to underline just how unattractive bigotry is https://t.co/biPhbaLHSt
— Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) October 11, 2019
I need see no more. I will follow this woman into battle. https://t.co/EdrXdOIJSj
— Daniel Kraus (@DanielDKraus) October 11, 2019
Holy shit https://t.co/SUcy1tk2YG
— Lydia Polgreen (@lpolgreen) October 11, 2019
That’s it. I am hers. Omg. https://t.co/q9drRvaGVF
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 11, 2019
in your face @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/kSMMB24F41
— Axelandre Yeil (@AxelYeil) October 11, 2019
Can I just vote for her right now? https://t.co/LbEGzQ69by
— Scary Whitta (@garywhitta) October 11, 2019
And this straightforward, no-nonsense yet friendly kind of answer is what makes her stand out. https://t.co/nikfdDPgSY
— RC deWinter (@RCdeWinter) October 11, 2019
She’s going to slaughter Trump in the general https://t.co/XsXlgr09EL
— Fabián 🌊 (@fraydrey) October 11, 2019
It’s not everyday you see a Democratic politician make a comment as nakedly non-political as this https://t.co/06xKtsr0Ag
— Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) October 11, 2019
This is how to burn a bigot. https://t.co/jS6j0p1PAN
— John O’Brennan (@JohnOBrennan2) October 11, 2019
It is SO rare for politicians to be legitimately funny like this lmfao im dyin https://t.co/4OSjPZkmww
— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) October 11, 2019
The subtext here is “don’t you want to see me do this to Trump?” https://t.co/Vf1vO72JiC
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) October 11, 2019
That swagger. It’s infectious https://t.co/L9wFopKkKe
— Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) October 11, 2019
This is everything. https://t.co/do4i55yeKK
— jimmy williams (@Jimmyspolitics) October 11, 2019
She did a mic drop without a mic. https://t.co/7rkfJ5mWxZ
— Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) October 11, 2019
SHE IS HOT LAVA FIRE AND IS SHE PRESIDENT YET https://t.co/r0RCwGPGdz
— Emily Best (@emilybest) October 11, 2019
I’m dead https://t.co/jKzFQPXpqZ
— Ken Norton (@kennethn) October 11, 2019
2020 Election
The internet is going crazy for Elizabeth Warren after she gave this answer on same-sex marriage and homophobes
"She’s going to slaughter Trump in the general"
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren had a great night at the HRC/CNN LGBTQ Equality Town Hall. Warren, who perhaps more than any other candidate seems to be genuinely having a great time on the campaign trail, is often fearless in her responses. Thursday night was no exception, and she seems to have convinced a lot of folks she can take on Donald Trump one-on-one and shred him in a debate – and at the voting booth.
2020 Election
‘We can’t stop being horrified by things like this’: Trump attacks Omar and Somali refugee community at Minnesota rally
"This is the kind of hate rally seen in authoritarian and fascist countries," said one observer of the president's event
After President Donald Trump launched unhinged and racist attacks on Rep. Ilhan Omar and Minnesota's Somali refugee community during a campaign rally in Minneapolis Thursday night, Omar quickly responded that Trump's hate-filled rhetoric and policies can and must be defeated by a grassroots progressive movement.
"At his rally just now, Trump called me an 'America-hating socialist' and a 'disgrace.' He shouted xenophobic conspiracy theories about me. He scolded my district for voting for me," Omar tweeted. "His hate is no match for our movement."
2020 Election
Pete Buttigieg delivers epic answer when asked if ‘religious liberty’ should be used to deny service to LGBTQ people
Pete Buttigieg has the definitive answer to those who think their religious liberty takes priority over equality for LGBTQ people in America.
Buttigieg, one of nine top Democratic presidential candidates to participate in Thursday evening's HRC Equality Town Hall on CNN, was asked if he thinks people should be able to deny service to LGBTQ people based on so-called religious liberty.