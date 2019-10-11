The internet is going crazy for Elizabeth Warren after she gave this answer on same-sex marriage and homophobes

“She’s going to slaughter Trump in the general”

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren had a great night at the HRC/CNN LGBTQ Equality Town Hall. Warren, who perhaps more than any other candidate seems to be genuinely having a great time on the campaign trail, is often fearless in her responses. Thursday night was no exception, and she seems to have convinced a lot of folks she can take on Donald Trump one-on-one and shred him in a debate – and at the voting booth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why?

Her response to a question about same-sex marriage and homophobes is going viral on social media. It wasn’t just her answer, but the clarity, wit, and unapologetic firmness of her response.

Warren was asked what she would do when someone tells her, “Senator, I’m old-fashioned, and my faith teaches me that marriage is between one man and one woman.”

“I’m going to assume it’s a guy who said that,” Warren replied. “And I’m going to say, ‘Then just marry one woman.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The audience clapped and roared.

And then she delivered the second part of her response: “Assuming you can find one.”

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT

This Elizabeth Warren answer was quite a moment at CNN #EqualityTownHall pic.twitter.com/ThpI7YSO8M — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) October 11, 2019

With nearly 70,000 likes and nearly 20,000 retweets in just 12 hours the clip has definitely gone viral overnight. Take a look at some of the responses.

ADVERTISEMENT

I don’t think I’ve ever seen this strategy in practice: flip the question to underline just how unattractive bigotry is https://t.co/biPhbaLHSt — Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) October 11, 2019

I need see no more. I will follow this woman into battle. https://t.co/EdrXdOIJSj — Daniel Kraus (@DanielDKraus) October 11, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Can I just vote for her right now? https://t.co/LbEGzQ69by — Scary Whitta (@garywhitta) October 11, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

And this straightforward, no-nonsense yet friendly kind of answer is what makes her stand out. https://t.co/nikfdDPgSY — RC deWinter (@RCdeWinter) October 11, 2019

She’s going to slaughter Trump in the general https://t.co/XsXlgr09EL — Fabián 🌊 (@fraydrey) October 11, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not everyday you see a Democratic politician make a comment as nakedly non-political as this https://t.co/06xKtsr0Ag — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) October 11, 2019

This is how to burn a bigot. https://t.co/jS6j0p1PAN — John O’Brennan (@JohnOBrennan2) October 11, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

It is SO rare for politicians to be legitimately funny like this lmfao im dyin https://t.co/4OSjPZkmww — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) October 11, 2019

The subtext here is “don’t you want to see me do this to Trump?” https://t.co/Vf1vO72JiC — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) October 11, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

She did a mic drop without a mic. https://t.co/7rkfJ5mWxZ — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) October 11, 2019