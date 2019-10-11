Quantcast
The internet is going crazy for Elizabeth Warren after she gave this answer on same-sex marriage and homophobes

Published

3 hours ago

on

“She’s going to slaughter Trump in the general”

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren had a great night at the HRC/CNN LGBTQ Equality Town Hall. Warren, who perhaps more than any other candidate seems to be genuinely having a great time on the campaign trail, is often fearless in her responses. Thursday night was no exception, and she seems to have convinced a lot of folks she can take on Donald Trump one-on-one and shred him in a debate – and at the voting booth.

Why?

Her response to a question about same-sex marriage and homophobes is going viral on social media. It wasn’t just her answer, but the clarity, wit, and unapologetic firmness of her response.

Warren was asked what she would do when someone tells her, “Senator, I’m old-fashioned, and my faith teaches me that marriage is between one man and one woman.”

“I’m going to assume it’s a guy who said that,” Warren replied. “And I’m going to say, ‘Then just marry one woman.”

The audience clapped and roared.

And then she delivered the second part of her response: “Assuming you can find one.”

Watch:

With nearly 70,000 likes and nearly 20,000 retweets in just 12 hours the clip has definitely gone viral overnight. Take a look at some of the responses.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
