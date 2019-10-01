Quantcast
Connect with us

The Midwest’s economy is ‘faltering’ — just over a year before Trump faces re-election: Wall Street Journal

Published

5 mins ago

on

While impeachment is the most immediate danger facing President Donald Trump, the state of the economy is also looking increasingly worrisome.

The Wall Street Journal reports that President Donald Trump’s trade war is still hammering the economy in the Midwestern United States, as both agricultural and manufacturing industries are feeling the pinch from tariffs imposed as retaliatory measures by China.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Regional economic indicators suggest that the financial health of the Midwest is waning,” reports the Journal. “One heartbeat of the Midwestern economy, farming, has been under serious pressure throughout the spring and summer. Agricultural exports to China have plummeted over the past two years, particularly soybeans.”

The result of this is that farmers’ loan delinquencies and bankruptcies are rising heading just a little over a year before the president is up for reelection next year.

And the economic pain being felt by farmers is now spreading out to other sectors of the Midwestern economy as well.

“The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago tracks nonfarm business activity in five states—Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin—through its Midwest Economy Index. The index was in negative territory for the fifth straight month in August, the Chicago Fed said Monday,” WSJ reports. “Readings below zero indicate that growth is less than the historical average rate. The July reading, at minus 0.37, was the worst since early 2010.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the whole report here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The Midwest’s economy is ‘faltering’ — just over a year before Trump faces reelection: Wall Street Journal

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 1, 2019

By

While impeachment is the most immediate danger facing President Donald Trump, the state of the economy is also looking increasingly worrisome.

The Wall Street Journal reports that President Donald Trump's trade war is still hammering the economy in the Midwestern United States, as both agricultural and manufacturing industries are feeling the pinch from tariffs imposed as retaliatory measures by China.

"Regional economic indicators suggest that the financial health of the Midwest is waning," reports the Journal. "One heartbeat of the Midwestern economy, farming, has been under serious pressure throughout the spring and summer. Agricultural exports to China have plummeted over the past two years, particularly soybeans."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox & Friends hosts deflated when Andrew Napolitano shoots down their conspiracy theory about Nancy Pelosi

Published

27 mins ago

on

October 1, 2019

By

Try as they might, the hosts of Fox News "Fox & Friends" were unable to get legal analyst Andrew Napolitano to say President Donald Trump's latest problems are the result of a plot by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In a segment on Tuesday morning, co-host Brian Kilmeade accused Pelosi of malfeasance when it came to the transcript of the president's phone call with the president of Ukraine based upon an accusation made by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Fear is only natural: Trump has escaped before. But the tide is turning — and the hope you feel is important

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 1, 2019

By

Novelist Jonathan Lethem told me in a recent interview that President Donald Trump is dreaming, and there's a whole industry committed to keeping him asleep. In the several months since Lethem offered that wisdom, I have kept on wondering what happens when Donald Trump is finally forced from his slumber?

We now know the answer.

Over the tumultuous last two weeks, it has become clear that a patriotic whistleblower had documented how Donald Trump abused his presidential power to extort and bribe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for crimes the latter has not committed.

Continue Reading
 
 