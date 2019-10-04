Quantcast
Connect with us

The other whistleblower: Trump taxes to be investigated by Treasury Department inspector general

Published

8 mins ago

on

The inspector general of the United States Treasury Department said on Friday that they will review the handling of President Donald Trump’s taxes.

The New York Times reports that the inspector general is specifically looking into how the department processed a congressional request for Trump’s tax returns that was made earlier this year.

Rep. Richard Neal (D-MA) filed a request with the IG after the Treasury Department has stonewalled for months on handing over the tax returns, even though the law says that Treasury shall provide them upon written congressional request.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Chairman Neal has asked Treasury O.I.G. to inquire into the process by which the department received, evaluated, and responded to the committee’s request for federal tax information,” Rich Delmar, Treasury’s acting inspector general, explained. “We are undertaking that inquiry.”

Neal has also received a whistleblower complaint alleging that officials at the Treasury Department are improperly interfering with an audit of the president’s taxes, although details about the handling of that complaint have yet to be published.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The other whistleblower: Trump taxes to be investigated by Treasury Department inspector general

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 4, 2019

By

The inspector general of the United States Treasury Department said on Friday that it will review the handling of President Donald Trump's taxes.

The New York Times reports that the inspector general is specifically looking into how the department processed a congressional request for Trump's tax returns that was made earlier this year.

Rep. Richard Neal (D-MA) filed a request with the IG after the Treasury Department has stonewalled for months on handing over the tax returns, even though the law says that Treasury shall provide them upon written congressional request.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Architecting a life you love’: A guide to the most absurd Ivanka-isms

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 4, 2019

By

Unlike her father's crude and insulting rhetoric, Ivanka Trump is relatively articulate and polite. But as the website Jezebel notes, Ivanka has her own unique way to mangle the English language.

"What this amounts to in practice is sounding a lot like a bot that’s been programmed to speak solely in corporate aphorisms," writes Esther Wang. "Ivanka just loves to use—excuse me—utilize, multi-syllabic corporate-speak when plain language would do just fine."

Wang does a rundown of so-called Ivanka-isms.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

All Trump’s defenders have left is ‘cheap slogans and phony facts’ after damning State Dept texts: columnist

Published

42 mins ago

on

October 4, 2019

By

In a column for Bloomberg, political analyst Jonathan Bernstein claimed that Republican lawmakers who are rushing to the defense of Donald Trump have been painting themselves into a corner now that bombshell State Department texts have exposed the White House attempting to trade foreign aided for dirt on political opponents.

As Bernstein notes, Republicans with a few exceptions have been remaining silent on the unfolding Ukraine scandal, and those that are still jumping in front of the cameras are finding they have little to offer the way of explanations that stand up under scrutiny -- particularly with a daily dropping of new revelations.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image