‘The president is unimpeachable’: Jared Kushner declares that Trump has ‘done nothing wrong’

Speaking to Barak Ravid of Israel’s Channel 13 News, senior adviser to President Trump, Jared Kushner, said that Trump’s record is “unimpeachable,” adding that “he hasn’t done anything wrong.”

“…at this point, they investigated him over and over and over again. I think the American people are sick and tired of it,” Kushner said.

“While they focus on that, the president’s record of accomplishments is unimpeachable, and he’s going to continue to do the things that the American people care about,” he continued. “In Congress, if they want to be part of the work we’re doing to try to make the country stronger and the country more prosperous, they’re welcome to join us. If they want to play silly games, we’ll obviously deal with that in an appropriate manner, but we’re not going to let that distract us as an administration.”

When asked about comments made by former vice president and current 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden about nepotism within the Trump administration, Kushner replied that the work he does within the White House involves “cleaning up the messes that Vice President Biden left behind.”

As Axios points out, despite Kushner’s confidence that Trump will survive a potential impeachment, the president has told friends and allies that “he worries about the stain impeachment will leave on his legacy.”