‘The Rachel Maddow Show’ reveals how Trump’s conviction is similar to OJ Simpson’s acquittal

In 1995, defense lawyer Johnnie Cochran used a phrase during OJ Simpson’s murder trial that instantly became famous.

During the trial, Simpson appeared to have trouble putting on a glove used by the murderer.

“If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit,” Cochrane said in his closing arguments.

Maddow said a similar line could be used about President Donald Trump’s administration requiring a quid pro quo of investigating former Vice President Donald Trump in return for an official visit to the White House for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“You could do this like a Johnnie Cochran sing-song, ‘You don’t get the date unless you prove you will investigate.’ Then we can nail down the date. It’s right there,” Maddow said.

“And for bonus points, we have the Ukrainian side confirms that yes, in fact, they understand that is the trade, that is the quid pro quo being agreed to,” she added.

Watch: