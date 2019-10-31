The right wing is ‘flailing angrily’ as they ‘confront the reality’ of Trump’s impeachment: conservative pundit
Conservative writer Charlie Sykes is a passionate critic of President Donald Trump, but he remains deeply immersed in the world of right-wing ideology and media. In a segment on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House” with host Nicolle Wallace on Wednesday, he pointed out that as Trump’s impeachment crisis expands, his usual defenders are growing desperate.
“You do get the sense … among Republicans that they’re back on their heels,” he said. “I’m reading a lot of conservative media, and they’re flailing angrily because it is more and more difficult. They’re raging about the process, but that has an expiration date on it. That fig leaf is going to be torn off, and then they have to confront the reality.”
In his view, it will only go downhill from here on out for the president’s supporters.
“They have to understand, everything gets worse. The evidence gets worse. There may be more smoking guns. There may be more witnesses. The venue gets worse when it goes on television,” he said.
He continued: “And then, of course, there’s Donald Trump. Who’s going to give them more things they have to defend, because we know when he gets under pressure he can behave in an even more unhinged manner. So Republicans are asking themselves: ‘What am I going to have to defend? How bad is this going to get?’ So you do have, I think, the coming together, and Nancy Pelosi’s timing feels pretty good. I mean, kind of amazingly, maybe the Democrats are not going to screw this up.”
Watch the clip below:
“You do get the sense… among Republicans that they’re back on their heels… and they’re flailing angrily… They’re raging about the process, but that has an expiration date on it… and then they have to confront the reality” – @SykesCharlie w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/QpBrhHMiUv
— Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) October 30, 2019
Commentary
Trump wants to let local officials veto federal decisions
It’s not enough that the Trump government has cut legal and illegal immigration, has tried to ban Muslims, has put into place agreements to force waits of a year or more in Mexico for families fleeing Central American violence.
Now he has issued an executive order that requires state and local governments consent—in writing—before refugees can arrive. So a state could ban refugees even when a city is prepared to welcome them. A locality can essentially veto a decision by the federal government to admit a fleeing family.
A state could ban refugees even when a city is prepared to welcome them, a locality can essentially veto a decision by the federal government.
Rex Tillerson swears that ExxonMobil never defrauded investors
Former US secretary of state Rex Tillerson denied in court Wednesday that oil and gas giant ExxonMobil had downplayed the financial costs of mitigating climate change to mislead investors.
Tillerson, a former chief executive of ExxonMobil, gave evidence in an unprecedented lawsuit against the American multinational that is being closely watched by energy companies and environmental activists.
ExxonMobil is accused of defrauding shareholders by underestimating the financial risks associated with governments moving to tighten legislation to limit greenhouse gas emissions.
"We recognized the risk of climate change," said Tillerson, who headed the company from 2006 until becoming President Donald Trump's top diplomat in January 2017.
California fires: New blazes start as dangerous winds make things even worse
Firefighters in California struggled to contain a new fast-moving blaze on Wednesday that threatened thousands of homes and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, as rare "extreme" red flag warnings were issued for much of the Los Angeles region.
The so-called Easy Fire in the Simi Valley northwest of Los Angeles erupted around 6:00 am, forcing the evacuation of the library and nearby homes as it spread to more than 1,500 acres (526 hectares), officials said.
Fire crews raced to protect the hilltop library surrounded by dense brush as helicopters and aircraft dropped water and fire retardant on the flames fed by powerful wind gusts.