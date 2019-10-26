‘They look like fools’: Ex-GOP lawmaker calls out ‘stupidity’ of Lindsey Graham and Matt Gaetz’s defense of Trump
On MSNBC Saturday, former Congressman David Jolly (R-FL) lambasted the “stupidity” of President Donald Trump’s defenders for attacking Democrats on process rather than defending the president’s conduct. In particular, he singled out Senate Judiciary chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).
“What we’re seeing from House Republicans is this childish behavior. They’re displaying an arrogance, anger, immaturity. They look like fools,” said Jolly. “I’m surprised they can go home and look at their spouses and their kids in the eye with any sense of self-respect.”
“What Republicans should be doing … and I struggle with even saying this because they’re on the wrong side of history and I hate to give them counsel that I think is accurate. Stop arguing about the process. Stop doing the sit-ins. Stop doing the stupid stuff that is not believable. The American people don’t care about the process,” said Jolly. “The conversation the American people are having is, should the president be impeached for asking Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden? That’s the question. And a lot of people say, yes. A lot of people say no. A lot of people are not sure.”
“Republicans need to come out with a clear narrative and say, this is not impeachable conduct,” said Jolly. “What the president did may be wrong. He may deserve censure. Maybe it’s not wrong. But it’s not impeachable conduct. From Lindsey Graham’s stupidity to Matt Gaetz’s stupidity, say to the American people, yeah, the president shouldn’t have done it and it’s not impeachable and spend the next 60 days on that message. At least you have a shot of convincing the American people you’re in the right.”
Republicans have embraced an ideology of grievance and it’s a threat to public safety
Nate Kalmoe, an assistant professor of political communication at Louisiana State University and an expert on political violence, explained to me in 2017 that regardless of whether people lean right or left, those whose ideological positions are at least in the neighborhood of the mainstream tend to “have a greater commitment to nonviolent approaches to politics" than those on the fringes because they "are socialized into nonviolent norms of how participation is supposed to work.”
CNN
Frantic GOP lawmakers ‘begging’ Trump to tell them what to say about impeachment: CNN
On Saturday, CNN correspondent Kristen Holmes reported that the GOP's messaging crisis on impeachment is not improving — and Republican lawmakers are desperate for direction from President Donald Trump.
"So is there a sense at all, Kristen, what is happening behind closed doors at the White House and how they will proceed with the PR battle against the impeachment?" asked anchor Christi Paul.
"Yes, and it's not just the White House," said Holmes. "I want to be clear, there are Republicans on Capitol Hill who have been begging the White House to come up with some sort of communication strategy."
2020 Election
Trump Twitter-rages at Kamala Harris with boast he’s helped African-Americans more than she ever will
Donald Trump opened up a new front in his attacks on Democratic candidates for president, going after Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) for boycotting a ceremony after he received an award and saying he is a better advocate for African-Americans than she will ever be.
According to the president, "Badly failing presidential candidate @KamalaHarris will not go to a very wonderful largely African American event today because yesterday I recieved a major award, at the same event, for being able to produce & sign into law major Criminal Justice Reform legislation, which will.. greatly help the African American community (and all other communities), and which was unable to get done in past administrations despite a tremendous desire for it. This and best unemployment numbers EVER is more than Kamala will EVER be able to do for African Americans!"