Quantcast
Connect with us

‘They suck!’ Trump melts down at Fox News after one of its polls shows majority support impeachment

Published

5 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Thursday raged against Fox News after its latest poll shows that a majority of Americans now back impeaching him.

“From the day I announced I was running for President, I have NEVER had a good Fox News poll,” the president wrote on Twitter. “Whoever their Pollster is, they suck.”

The president then pivoted toward attacking Fox News contributors and personalities who have been critical of his actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Fox News is also much different than it used to be in the good old days,” he wrote. “With people like Andrew Napolitano, who wanted to be a Supreme Court Justice and I turned him down (he’s been terrible ever since), Shep Smith, Donna Brazile (who gave Crooked Hillary the debate questions & got fired from CNN), and others, Fox News doesn’t deliver for US anymore. It is so different than it used to be. Oh well, I’m President!”

Fox News’ latest poll shows support for impeaching the president at a record high, with 51 percent of Americans polled supporting both impeaching Trump and removing him from office.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘They suck!’ Trump melts down at Fox News after one of its polls shows majority support impeachment

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday raged against Fox News after its latest poll shows that a majority of Americans now back impeaching him.

"From the day I announced I was running for President, I have NEVER had a good Fox News poll," the president wrote on Twitter. "Whoever their Pollster is, they suck."

The president then pivoted toward attacking Fox News contributors and personalities who have been critical of his actions.

"Fox News is also much different than it used to be in the good old days," he wrote. "With people like Andrew Napolitano, who wanted to be a Supreme Court Justice and I turned him down (he’s been terrible ever since), Shep Smith, Donna Brazile (who gave Crooked Hillary the debate questions & got fired from CNN), and others, Fox News doesn’t deliver for US anymore. It is so different than it used to be. Oh well, I’m President!"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Utah anti-impeachment rally hilariously backfires as Trump critics vastly outnumber supporters

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

An anti-impeachment rally held in Utah this week massively backfired after Trump supporters were vastly outnumbered by opponents of the president.

The Salt Lake Tribune's Lee Davidson reports that the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee this week held a rally outside the offices of Rep. Ben McAdams (D-UT) to get him to back off his support of impeaching President Donald Trump.

However, writes Davidson, the rally blew up in the Trump campaign's faces when "the freshman congressman’s supporters and Trump critics showed up with about three times as many people to outshout them."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump could get impeached, re-elected — and then impeached again: legal experts

Published

24 mins ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is facing one of the ultimate challenges a president can face: The prospect of impeachment in the House of Representatives.

But the impeachment presents unique problems for Congress as well. And on Wednesday, Axios noted one of the biggest ones: this is the first time in U.S. history that a president is facing impeachment and re-election at the same time.

"Never before have we had a president who might be in a position to be re-elected after impeachment," wrote Axios. "Andrew Johnson wasn’t nominated for another term, Bill Clinton was already in his second term, and Richard Nixon resigned in his second term in the face of certain impeachment."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image