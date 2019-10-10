‘They suck!’ Trump melts down at Fox News after one of its polls shows majority support impeachment

President Donald Trump on Thursday raged against Fox News after its latest poll shows that a majority of Americans now back impeaching him.

“From the day I announced I was running for President, I have NEVER had a good Fox News poll,” the president wrote on Twitter. “Whoever their Pollster is, they suck.”

The president then pivoted toward attacking Fox News contributors and personalities who have been critical of his actions.

“Fox News is also much different than it used to be in the good old days,” he wrote. “With people like Andrew Napolitano, who wanted to be a Supreme Court Justice and I turned him down (he’s been terrible ever since), Shep Smith, Donna Brazile (who gave Crooked Hillary the debate questions & got fired from CNN), and others, Fox News doesn’t deliver for US anymore. It is so different than it used to be. Oh well, I’m President!”

Fox News’ latest poll shows support for impeaching the president at a record high, with 51 percent of Americans polled supporting both impeaching Trump and removing him from office.