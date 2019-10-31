This $29 Adobe Lightroom alternative uses AI to perfect photo edits

It’s often said that a picture is worth a thousand words. Whether you want to document current events or create fine art, Luminar 3 can help elevate your photography.

This award-winning software combines the power of artificial intelligence with a huge selection of creative controls to make editing and perfecting your images a breeze. The app is normally priced at $69 on Windows and Mac — but you can download it now for $29 at the Raw Story Store.

ADVERTISEMENT

Editing is a vital part of the creative process for photographers. However, making individual adjustments takes time. Luminar 3 speeds things up using artificial intelligence.

The software has a feature called Accent AI 2.0, which combines multiple adjustments into one slider. This means you only need to worry about the strength of the effect. You can enhance skies, add punch to RAW files, and make other adjustments this way.

If you prefer to take full control, Luminar 3 can oblige. The app lets you adjust exposure, color, sharpness, and many other facets using precise controls. In addition, you have access to more than 70 one-click looks created by professional photographers. You can even add lighting effects for a little extra glow.

ADVERTISEMENT

With this deal, you save 57% on the standard price for Luminar 3. Order now for $29 to start editing smarter.