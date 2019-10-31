This electric toothbrush removes 10x more plaque than the competition
According to psychologists, the window for making a first impression lasts less than a second. If you want your smile to be remembered for the right reasons, the AquaSonic Black Series is a must-have accessory.
This powerful electric toothbrush removes 10 times more plaque than standard brushes, while looking after your dental health. The AquaSonic is currently on sale for $39.99 at the Raw Story Store, with a travel case included.
Thanks to a powerful VPN motor, the Black Series can reach 40,000 revolutions per minute. At this speed, the brush head effectively scrubs away plaque in seconds.
To give you total control, the Black Series has four different cleaning modes: soft, whiten, massage, and clean. The soft mode is gentle enough for sensitive teeth, while the whiten mode dissolves unsightly stains.
Massage mode makes the brush pulse, which can help to improve your gum health. In fact, you may see positive results within a week of daily use. Meanwhile, clean mode is perfect for everyday dental hygiene.
Normally priced at $139.99, the AquaSonic Black Series toothbrush is now only $39.99. The deal includes a sleek carry case, a compact charging dock, and eight replacement brush heads.
Stack Commerce
This electric toothbrush removes 10x more plaque than the competition
According to psychologists, the window for making a first impression lasts less than a second. If you want your smile to be remembered for the right reasons, the AquaSonic Black Series is a must-have accessory.
This powerful electric toothbrush removes 10 times more plaque than standard brushes, while looking after your dental health. The AquaSonic is currently on sale for $39.99 at the Raw Story Store, with a travel case included.
Stack Commerce
Learn to become an Excel wizard with this complete Microsoft training bundle
Many politicians have an uneasy relationship with the truth. But for all the misdirection, hard facts and figures always tell the real story.
When you're trying to make sense of a mound of data or just improve your job prospects, the Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle provides 45 hours of essential instruction to help you crunch the numbers. The training is currently $39 at the Raw Story Store.
Stack Commerce
This $29 Adobe Lightroom alternative uses AI to perfect photo edits
It’s often said that a picture is worth a thousand words. Whether you want to document current events or create fine art, Luminar 3 can help elevate your photography.
This award-winning software combines the power of artificial intelligence with a huge selection of creative controls to make editing and perfecting your images a breeze. The app is normally priced at $69 on Windows and Mac — but you can download it now for $29 at the Raw Story Store.