This Gold Star widow will have to sell her house because of the GOP tax bill — unless Congress acts quick
CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Monday sat down with a Gold Star widow who says that changes to the tax law made by the Republican Party’s signature 2017 tax cut will force her to sell her house unless real changes are made.
Malia Fry, whose Marine husband was killed in 2006 by an improvised explosive device in Iraq, told Keilar that she now pays nearly ten times as much per child on their life insurance benefit than what she paid before the tax bill passed.
“Normally we paid around $100 to $150 each child,” she said. “And then this last tax season we paid close to $1,000 each child.”
According to Keilar, Fry and other Gold Star widows have been caught up in a provision of the tax law that was supposed to collect taxes on trust funds and inheritances.
“This all stems from what is known as the ‘Widows Tax,'” she said. “I think a lot of Americans realize that Gold Star spouses get a monthly payment to compensate for the loss of your spouse’s income. I think a lot of them don’t realize that if the service member paid into this benefit, it’s cancelled out dollar for dollar. And for a lot of Gold Star families such as yours, this can really create a lot of financial hardship.”
Keilar then asked Fry what would happen if Congress didn’t fix the law to reduce her tax burden.
“I will have to sell my house, the house I bought when he died,” she said. “I will have to sell it and move because I will not be able to afford to stay here.”
‘Auditioning for North Korea’: CNN panel torches Trump flack for gushing about ‘genius of our great president’
A CNN panel on Monday roasted White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham for her latest sycophantic statement about President Donald Trump.
Over the weekend, former White House chief of staff John Kelly said that he believed Trump would not have been impeached if he were still in charge, as he would have prevented the president from trying to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate his political rivals.
All Trump has left in the White House to protect him is a ‘cult of personality’: ex-Clinton official
During a segment on White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham extolling Donald Trump's "genius," former Bill Clinton administration official Joe Lockhart expressed disgust with the people still left in the White House defending the president, saying they are part of a cult of personality.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, Lockhart was asked both about Grisham's comment and former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly's assertion that Trump should not have surrounded himself with "yes men."
"I want to bounce this off of you, Joe, because you spoke for a former president," host Camerota began. "So here's the press secretary, she said, 'I worked with John Kelly and he was totally unequipped to handle the genius of our great president.'"
Trump should stop telling seasoned intel experts how to do their jobs: Ex-CIA analyst lays into the president’s Baghdadi boasts
While the operation that took out ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was a major victory for U.S. forces and for the president who ordered it, at least some intelligence professionals take umbrage at President Donald Trump's implication that he directed them to focus on the issue.
Former CIA analyst Philip Mudd articulated this frustration clearly on Monday's edition of CNN's "New Day."
"I was just going to say, one thing because I’m slightly irritated this morning. I am so tired of politicians — and I'm including the president — coming in and saying, you really need to prioritize Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the head of ISIS," said Mudd.