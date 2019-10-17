‘This has become the catch-us-if-you-can administration’ after Mulvaney blows off corruption: CNN’s Jim Acosta

On Thursday, White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney dismissed concerns that the Trump administration had pressured the government of Ukraine to dig up information on political rivals.

“We do that all the time. Get over it,” Mulvaney told reporters. “Politics is going to be involved in foreign policy–elections do have consequences.”

CNN’s Jim Acosta observed Thursday afternoon that corruption has just become the norm for Trump and his aides.

“I think that’s probably a pretty remarkable admission coming from the acting Chief of Staff,” Acosta said.

“You could almost read between the lines here where the acting Chief of Staff was almost saying to everybody in the room here, ‘Catch us if you can.'”

Watch: