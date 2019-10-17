‘This has become the catch-us-if-you-can administration’ after Mulvaney blows off corruption: CNN’s Jim Acosta
On Thursday, White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney dismissed concerns that the Trump administration had pressured the government of Ukraine to dig up information on political rivals.
“We do that all the time. Get over it,” Mulvaney told reporters. “Politics is going to be involved in foreign policy–elections do have consequences.”
CNN’s Jim Acosta observed Thursday afternoon that corruption has just become the norm for Trump and his aides.
“I think that’s probably a pretty remarkable admission coming from the acting Chief of Staff,” Acosta said.
“You could almost read between the lines here where the acting Chief of Staff was almost saying to everybody in the room here, ‘Catch us if you can.'”
Watch:
DOJ ‘utterly confused and angry’ at Mulvaney for his comments about suspending Ukraine aid: Fox News
Fox News had a difficult time trying to understand chief of staff Mick Mulvaney's admission that the president held up Ukraine aid for political reasons. According to Fox, the Department of Justice is "utterly confused and angry" that Mulvaney outed the president for using American dollars to bribe Ukraine for 2020 election assistance.
During a press briefing, Mulvaney, who also serves as director of the Office of Management and Budget, confessed that Trump told him Ukraine corruption issues also had to do with the DNC server.
"That he also mentioned to me that the corruption related to the DNC server, absolutely," said Mulvaney. "No question about it. That’s it and that’s why we held up the money."
Breaking Banner
Even Republicans are ‘shell shocked’ and realize Trump is ‘not in control of himself’: CNN reporter
CNN special correspondent Jamie Gangel said on Thursday that one of her Republican sources tells her that many lawmakers within the party were in a state of shock after President Donald Trump had a meltdown during a White House meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
During an interview with host Brooke Baldwin, Gangel described a real sense of horror among some GOP lawmakers who witnessed the president throwing a tantrum at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).
"We've spoken to a Republican source who was in the room and I'm told that they were alarmed at his demeanor," she said. "Everyone left completely shaken, shell shocked. He is not in control of himself. It is all yelling and screaming."
Trump’s ‘Doral is severely under-performing’ — losing 70% of profits in just 2 years: WaPo reporter
Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold has followed the shocking ways in which President Donald Trump has used the office of the presidency to score profits for the Trump Organization. When speaking to MSNBC Thursday, Fahrenthold said that it's hard to believe the claim that no place in the United States is as nice as Trump's resort.
In a press briefing, chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said that they managed to isolate 12 possible locations for the G7, then cut the list down to four, of which Trump Doral Miami was one.
Mulvaney then took it further, saying that Doral was doing exceptionally well as a property for Trump. It prompted host Katy Tur to ask if Doral is doing that well for the president's pockets.