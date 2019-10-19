‘This is a real warning’: Ex-campaign aide bluntly states Clinton didn’t go far enough criticizing Tulsi Gabbard
On MSNBC Saturday, former Clinton campaign official and director of SiriusXM progressive programming Zerlina Maxwell said that not only did Hillary Clinton do nothing wrong for criticizing Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), she should have if anything gone even harder.
“I think she didn’t go far enough, and we have to decide whether or not we’ll listen to Hillary Clinton, who lived through this in 2016, or whether or not we’re going to do what we did in 2016, is decide that what she’s saying is irrelevant because of how we feel personally about her, and I think that that would be a mistake,” said Maxwell.
“In 2016, anchors literally laughed at Hillary Clinton when she said it was Russia,” Maxwell continued. “Robby Mook went on television and said, ‘It was Russia that was hacking our emails and releasing them on Wikileaks.’ We were laughed at. I would like everyone to listen to us now because I, on the campaign, had that red banner over my email that said, ‘Government hackers are trying to infiltrate your account.’ So, this is a real warning. And I think that we would be smart to listen before it’s too late.”
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
Trump will inevitably abandon his GOP enablers ‘like a sack of rotten fruit’: NYT editorial
On Saturday, The New York Times editorial board published a warning to Republicans that it is time they took a stand on principle against President Donald Trump — because Trump himself will not protect the GOP when they need it.
"In the summer of 1950, outraged by Joseph McCarthy’s anti-Communist inquisition, Margaret Chase Smith, a Republican senator from Maine, stood to warn her party that its own behavior was threatening the integrity of the American republic," wrote the board. "'I don’t want to see the Republican Party ride to political victory on the four horsemen of calumny — fear, ignorance, bigotry and smear,' she said. 'I doubt if the Republican Party could — simply because I don’t believe the American people will uphold any political party that puts political exploitation above national interest. Surely, we Republicans aren’t that desperate for victory.'"
2020 Election
Florida Republican said he may vote to impeach Trump — then announced he was retiring from Congress
Yet another Republican announced they would not be running for re-election in 2020.
"Representative Francis Rooney, Republican of Florida, who has refused to rule out voting to impeach President Trump, said on Saturday that he would not be seeking re-election," The New York Times reported. "Rooney, who first won his district in southwest Florida in 2016, said on Fox News that he believed he had accomplished what he wanted to do in Congress and had grown frustrated with aspects of legislative service."
Breaking Banner
Dershowitz files countersuit against Epstein victim after judge rules she can sue him for defamation
According to Page Six, retired Harvard Law professor and celebrity defense attorney Alan Dershowitz is preparing to countersue Virginia Guiffre, who filed a defamation suit against Dershowitz alleging that she was passed around to him by billionaire wealth manager Jeffrey Epstein while being kept as a "sex slave."
This move comes after a judge ruled that the original defamation suit can move forward.
Dershowitz has denied all allegations from Guiffre, arguing that evidence proves he did not even know the people that Guiffre is alleging are witnesses at the time.