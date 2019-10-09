‘This is ethnic cleansing’: NBC’s chief correspondent says Trump is allowing Turkey to ‘get rid of’ Kurds
NBC Chief Global Correspondent Bill Neely explained on Wednesday why Turkey’s attack on the Kurds is “ethnic cleansing” that is being enabled by President Donald Trump.
In an appearance on MSNBC, Neely reacted to Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. troops who were fighting in Syria alongside Kurds forces.
“Let’s unpack the language, not just President Trump, but [Turkish] President Erdogan is using,” Neely told MSNBC host Ali Velshi. “Because I think that this is really, really important. Turkey calls this an operation. He calls this an operation. Look, it is much more than that. It is an incursion that will lead to annexation. It is a partial invasion, an attack by one nation on another.”
“They talk about clearing the area,” he noted. “Well, that is a very nice way of talking about killing people and forcing them out of their homes and towns.”
Neely added: “And what is that? Ethnic cleansing. This is a military operation to get rid of one ethnic group and replace them with another. Replace them with 2 1/2 million Syrian refugees who will come under a resettlement plan. Ethnic cleansing.”
The veteran NBC reporter lamented that he doesn’t “see the same passion in President Trump to this as to other issues.”
“This is ethnic cleansing and the invasion of one country by another,” Neely concluded.
Watch the video below from MSNBC.
Breaking Banner
Top conservative media figure ‘exasperated’ by Trump — and now he’s ‘breaking out popcorn’ for impeachment: CNN
Matt Drudge, the conservative media icon who rose to fame for helping expose former President Bill Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky, has been notably less willing over the past few weeks to defend President Donald Trump.
CNN's Oliver Darcy reports that Drudge in recent days "has spotlighted an overwhelming amount of negative news for the Trump White House," which is a marked shift from the positive spin that his Drudge Report website has put on most of Trump's first term.
Full contents of whistleblower’s explosive memo published by CBS News
CBS News has just published what it is describing as “the full contents of what appears to be a memo written by the whistleblower one day after President Trump spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July.”
It says the text is “based on a conversation the whistleblower had with an unnamed White House official who listened to the call.” That White House official described the call Trump had with the president of Ukraine as “crazy,” “frightening,” and “completely lacking in substance related to national security.”
Dem Rep says Trump officials — including Bill Barr — should be jailed for refusing to comply with impeachment inquiry
During an appearance on CNN this Wednesday, Democratic Rep. John Garamendi (CA) said that it's time Congress starts jailing Trump administration officials who refuse to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry.
"With regard for inherent contempt, I've been for that all along," Garamendi said. "I think that if they come and they simply refuse to answer questions, I think it's time to call in the sergeant at arms, march them off to a little jail, which we do happen to have in one of the rooms of the Capitol."