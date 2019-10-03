‘This is insane’: George Conway says ‘Trump’s gotta go’ after bombshell about call with China

Prominent Republican attorney George Conway said it was imperative that President Donald Trump be removed from office after a bombshell report that the president sought dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden from China during a June phone call.

“When President Donald Trump suggested — without prompting — that China should investigate Joe Biden and his son, he thrust another political grudge into what was already the world’s most complicated and consequential relationship,” CNN reported Thursday. “The move startled Chinese officials, who say they have little interest in becoming embroiled in a US political controversy. And it amounted to the latest extraordinary effort by Trump to openly request political assistance from foreign governments.”

“Thursday’s comments weren’t the first time Trump has injected Biden into his relationship with China, though he said Thursday he has never pushed Xi to investigate the former vice president,” CNN noted. “During a phone call with Xi on June 18, Trump raised Biden’s political prospects as well as those of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who by then had started rising in the polls, according to two people familiar with the discussion.”

“In that call, Trump also told Xi he would remain quiet on Hong Kong protests as trade talks progressed,” the network added.

The story was tweeted by CNN law enforcement correspondent Josh Campbell.

“Trump raised Biden with the Chinese President in a June phone call housed in highly-secure server,” Campbell tweeted.

The tweet was noticed by Conway, who is married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

“This is insane,” he declared. “Trump’s gotta go.”

— George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 3, 2019