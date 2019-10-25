‘This is Mussolini’: Former Four Star general warns of Trump’s ‘watershed moment in national history’

On Friday, President Donald Trump ordered the entire federal government cancel subscriptions to The New York Times and The Washington Post.

Both newspapers have been honored with Pulitzer Prizes for their coverage of the Trump administration.

Former Four Star General Barry McCaffrey was appalled by Trump’s announcement.

“The White House Trump statement telling the entire Federal Government to terminate subscriptions to the NYT and Wash Post is a watershed moment in national history,” McCaffrey said.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

He suggested that the situation was no laughing matter.

“No room for HUMOROUS media coverage. This is deadly serious,” he explained.

“This is Mussolini,” McCaffrey declared.

The White House Trump statement telling the entire Federal Government to terminate subscriptions to the NYT and Wash Post is a watershed moment in national history. No room for HUMOROUS media coverage. This is deadly serious. This is Mussolini. — Barry R McCaffrey (@mccaffreyr3) October 25, 2019