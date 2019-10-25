‘This is what the Framers feared’: legal scholars say Barr’s investigation of the Russia probe is politically motivated
In the wake of bombshell news reports that the Justice Department is now investigating the origins of Mueller’s Russia probe as a criminal matter, some legal experts are speaking out on what they see as the politicization of the nation’s highest law enforcement agency, Law&Crime reports.
The probe, led by U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut John Durham, is an outright violation of the Constitution, according to criminal defense attorney and legal commentator Tor Ekeland.
“DOJ’s criminal investigation of the Russia investigation is precisely what the Framers feared would happen if the federal government was given a general federal police power, and why the Framers kept that power out of the original Constitution,” he told Law&Crime. “Because they feared it would be used for political prosecutions, of which the current example is but one of a long line going back to DOJ’s inception.”
Ekeland went on to say that although politicization of the Justice Department is nothing new, the move by Attorney General Bill Barr is a “particularly blatant example of a politically motivated criminal investigation, and as such is dangerous as it is brazen.”
“It’s indicative of a high level of cynical erosion of the respect for the rule of law,” Ekeland said. “A respect that our system requires to avoid devolution into the ruthless power conflicts of mere anarchy.”
According to Ekeland, there’s a crucial question not being asked in press reports on the story: what’s the crime that the DOJ is investigating? “The fact that you can’t name one demonstrates that this is political theater and has nothing to do with justice.”
Also speaking out was former federal prosecutor Elizabeth de la Vega, who spent 21 years investigating organized crime.
“Pre-2020, Barr/Durham will at least issue a ‘report’ attacking U.S. intel the idea that [Russia] attacked [the US election] in 2016,” she tweeted this Thursday.
Legal scholar Lawrence Tribe also spoke to Law&Crime, saying that Barr’s probe could be a tactic to distract from the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.
“Durham’s reputation is very solid, but then so was Barr‘s before he came into the Trump orbit. In any event, it’s hard for me to imagine what federal crime Barr purports to be investigating,” Tribe said. “It looks very much like this is simply a way of giving President Trump some talking points about the Russia probe being under criminal investigation.”
Trump’s ‘stonewall has basically crumbled’: MSNBC says John Bolton testimony could be ‘lights out moment’
The panel on MSNBC's "Deadline: White House" broke down how testimony from former National Security Advisor John Bolton could be a "game-changer" by destroying President Donald Trump's defenses in the impeachment inquiry.
"NBC News today reporting on a possible bombshell in the impeachment investigation, for the first time in this country’s history a president’s own National Security Adviser could be a witness in the impeachment investigation into him," anchor Nicolle Wallace reported. "NBC News reporting former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s lawyers have been in contact with committee officials amid reports of ongoing negotiations about a date for a closed-door deposition."
‘What the absolute hell is wrong with you?’ GOP lawmaker blasted after celebrating alleged Russian spy’s release from US jail
In the wake of news reports that Russian gun rights activist and alleged spy Maria Butina was released from federal prison this Friday after serving a 15-month sentence, GOP Rep. Thomas Massie (KY) took to Twitter and condemned her imprisonment as an example of growing "Russiaphobia" in the US.
"She served a ridiculously long sentence essentially for not filing the right paperwork," Massie tweeted. "But now she is free. Sadly, she was jailed to satiate the rampant Russophobia in the US these days. We are better than this."
Trump makes criminal justice reform about himself as he rants about Mueller
President Donald Trump on Friday used a forum on criminal justice reform hosted by the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center to bitterly complain about the impeachment inquiry taking place in the House of Representatives.
While talking about the importance of due process for people who have been criminally accused, the president declared himself to be the victim of a conspiracy.
"You see what's going on with the witch hunt," the president complained. "You see what's going on, it's a terrible thing that's going on in our country. No crimes! It’s an investigation in search of a crime."