Quantcast
Connect with us

This son of a late Deutsche Bank exec offered a trove of documents to the FBI and House Democrats

Published

23 mins ago

on

On Tuesday, David Enrich of The New York Times profiled Val Broeksmit — an “unemployed rock musician with a history of opioid abuse and credit card theft” and a “dalliance with North Korea-linked hackers” who also happens to be the son of a deceased executive at Deutsche Bank, the international institution notorious for providing President Donald Trump with much of his business credit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Broeksmit, Enrich reported, has been in touch with the FBI and members of the House Intelligence Committee, trying to blow the whistle on what he believes is far-reaching corruption — and is offering a cache of documents to back it up.

“For more than five years, Val Broeksmit has been dangling his Deutsche Bank files in front of journalists and government investigators, dreaming of becoming the next great American whistle-blower,” wrote Enrich. “He wants to expose what he sees as corporate wrongdoing, give some meaning to his father’s death — and maybe get famous along the way. Inside newsrooms and investigative bodies around the world, Mr. Broeksmit’s documents have become something of an open secret, and so are the psychological strings that come attached. I pulled them more than anyone, as part of my reporting on Deutsche Bank for The New York Times and for a book, ‘Dark Towers,’ to be published next year. It has been the most intense source relationship of my career.”

Broeksmit, Enrich admitted, is not a particularly credible human being, given his disreputable past, and his seeming desire for his story to be dramatized and monetized. Nonetheless, “his trove of corporate emails, financial materials, boardroom presentations and legal reports is credible — even if he is not.”

Among the documents he provided was one from a Federal Reserve official angry that Deutsche Bank’s accounting records were so haphazard. He also provided evidence that his father, who subsequently committed suicide, warned that the American division was shortstaffed and not taking the Fed’s stress tests seriously.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, when Broeksmit met with House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) as his committee began investigating Deutsche Bank, Broeksmit wanted Schiff to hire him as a consultant, effectively paying him for his information. Schiff was unwilling to play this game and ultimately subpoenaed him instead.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

This son of a late Deutsche Bank exec gave a trove of documents to the FBI and House Democrats

Published

23 mins ago

on

October 1, 2019

By

On Tuesday, David Enrich of The New York Times profiled Val Broeksmit — an "unemployed rock musician with a history of opioid abuse and credit card theft" and a "dalliance with North Korea-linked hackers" who also happens to be the son of a deceased executive at Deutsche Bank, the international institution notorious for providing President Donald Trump with much of his business credit.

Broeksmit, Enrich reported, has been in touch with the FBI and members of the House Intelligence Committee, trying to blow the whistle on what he believes is far-reaching corruption — and is offering a cache of documents to back it up.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

American carnage: Conservative shreds Trump for threatening violence just so he can remain president

Published

32 mins ago

on

October 1, 2019

By

In a harsh and uncompromising column for the Daily Beast, conservative Matt Lewis ripped into Donald Trump's implied threat of a "Civil War" if he is impeached and wondered if it was posssible for the president to sink any lower.

To get his point across, Lewis made note of a notorious National Lampoon magazine cover from 1973.

"In January 1973, National Lampoon featured an infamous cover declaring: 'If You Don’t Buy This Magazine We’ll Kill This Dog.'" he began. "I was reminded of that when Donald Trump sent a similarly desperate tweet this weekend, suggesting that 'If You Don’t Stop This Impeachment My People and I Will Start a Civil War.'"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump approved Kushner-backed TV ad campaign tying Biden to Ukraine conspiracy theory

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 1, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is already fundraising off the impeachment battle, and using some of that money on ads tying Joe Biden to the conspiracy theory at the heart of the Ukraine scandal.

The president's re-election campaign pushed out an ad produced over this summer begging supporters to "stop this nonsense" -- meaning impeachment, officially launched just last week -- and raked in $8.5 million and drew in more than 50,000 new donors in two days, reported Politico.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image