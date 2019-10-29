‘Three-alarm fire’: Republicans ‘shaken’ and now fear losing both the Senate and White House
Axios reports Republicans are sounding the alarm, worried they may lose control of the Senate and the White House, and Democrats could control all of Congress while winning the presidency.
Republicans have been “shaken” by poor fundraising results from vulnerable Senate Republicans, and fear that could mean GOP control of the Senate is “in serious jeopardy.”
And now Republicans are also worrying they may lose the White House as well, according to Axios. Democrats need only pick up three seats to win back control of the Senate if there is a Democrat in the Oval Office.
“The Republican Senate majority, once considered relatively safe, suddenly looks in serious jeopardy. Democrats are raising more money, and polling better, than Republican incumbents in battleground after battleground,” Axios notes. “President Trump trails every major Democratic candidate nationally and in swing states — and his favorable ratings remain well under 50%.”
U.S. Chamber of Commerce senior political strategist Scott Reed, calling it a “three-alarm fire,” tells Axios the Republican Party “was shaken” by news of poor fundraising by vulnerable Senator.
“All these incumbent senators have terrible job approvals and terrible favorables,” Reed observes.
Trump says Baghdadi’s top replacement also killed
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the person likely to be first in line to replace Islamic State's slain leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has also been "terminated."
"Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's number one replacement has been terminated by American troops. Most likely would have taken the top spot - Now he is also Dead!" Trump tweeted.
Trump did not identify the person or give more detail on how he was killed.
A top Kurdish official said Baghdadi's spokesman and right hand man, Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, was killed Sunday in a separate raid in the village of Ain Al-Baydah.
Syria is still a bewildering mess — with or without the US
Time was, conflict in the Middle East was complicated. Trump changed all that.
Given the betrayal of the Kurds as a result of the abrupt withdrawal of U.S. troops, ISIS prisoners on the loose and an alleged ceasefire with Turkish-funded fighter-bombers and jihadis that’s been shaky at best, one thing’s been clear: The mess in northeastern Syria is all Trump’s fault.
In 2019, maybe. Few, even in his own party, dispute Trump’s incompetence in Syria or in other global hot spots. Whatever the outcome of Trump’s volatile presidency, it’s unlikely he’ll spend his golden years lecturing on foreign policy to rapt audiences at Oxford, Cambridge or Harvard. It’s doubtful the much-ballyhooed (by him) killing of Abu Bakr al-Bagdadi on Oct. 27 in northwestern Syria will help Trump’s standing as a less-than-deft statesman.