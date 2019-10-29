‘Three-alarm fire’: Republicans ‘shaken’ and now fear losing both the Senate and White House

Axios reports Republicans are sounding the alarm, worried they may lose control of the Senate and the White House, and Democrats could control all of Congress while winning the presidency.

Republicans have been “shaken” by poor fundraising results from vulnerable Senate Republicans, and fear that could mean GOP control of the Senate is “in serious jeopardy.”

And now Republicans are also worrying they may lose the White House as well, according to Axios. Democrats need only pick up three seats to win back control of the Senate if there is a Democrat in the Oval Office.

“The Republican Senate majority, once considered relatively safe, suddenly looks in serious jeopardy. Democrats are raising more money, and polling better, than Republican incumbents in battleground after battleground,” Axios notes. “President Trump trails every major Democratic candidate nationally and in swing states — and his favorable ratings remain well under 50%.”

U.S. Chamber of Commerce senior political strategist Scott Reed, calling it a “three-alarm fire,” tells Axios the Republican Party “was shaken” by news of poor fundraising by vulnerable Senator.

“All these incumbent senators have terrible job approvals and terrible favorables,” Reed observes.