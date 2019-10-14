‘Tighter’: Actress Ellen Barkin praises women impeachment witnesses who have Trump’s ‘balls in their fist’

Actor and producer Ellen Barkin on Monday celebrated the women who have testified against President Donald Trump in the House impeachment inquiry.

Writing on Twitter, Barkin made reference leaked audio in which Trump said that he could grab women by the genitals because he was famous. She also praised former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and former White House aide on Russia Fiona Hill, who are cooperating with House Democrats and the impeachment proceedings.

“Not gonna be much pussy grabbin with his balls in their fists,” Barkin wrote on Monday.

She then added: “Tighter.”

