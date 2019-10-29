‘Tools are useful — he’s not’: Internet cracks up as anti-Matt Gaetz hashtag overtakes National Cat Day

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) inspired a mocking hashtag that by Thursday afternoon was more popular than the hashtag for National Cat Day. #MattGaetzIsATool unleashed thanks to progressive Twitter users by Tuesday afternoon.

It has long been a joke that the internet is fueled by photos of cats and videos of cats doing silly things. It likely stems from the quick fame of the meme site “I Can Has Cheezburger?” which has been taking the internet by storm for 12 years.

Gaetz’s lack of popularity was significantly higher than the cat celebration by lunchtime on the west coast.

When asked for a comment, Gaetz said he kind of liked it, aligning himself to Miley Cyrus’s “Wrecking Ball,” which was said to be about her relationship with Liam Hemsworth. While Cyrus has parted ways with Hemsworth, Gaetz is not known to be dating the “Hunger Games” star, however.

You can see the bet tweets below:

Matt Gaetz is one of the worst Trump puppets in Congress. He has no interest in the truth, just spews out White House lies and acts like a full time Fox News pundit. He’s a walking stain on our country, and a complete disgrace. He’s a traitor, who should resign. #MattGaetzIsATool — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 29, 2019

Calling yourself a tool to own the libs. Sounds about right with this guy. Wrecking democratic norms left and right. https://t.co/ii7ce3zafN — Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) October 29, 2019

Also, that looks like “heavy equipment.” Are you OK to be using that? https://t.co/g9ZHAL3fBK — David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) October 29, 2019

Seriously, don’t use the #MattGaetzIsATool hashtag because I’m sure that would really bother him pic.twitter.com/qycIZ7ZYRf — OneLove (@RealFacts12345) October 29, 2019

Trying to get #MattGaetzIsATool to trend is childish. I am way too mature for that. #MattGaetzIsATool — andy lassner (@andylassner) October 29, 2019

Omg #MattGaetzIsATool is at #3? I am sooo mad at you guys — andy lassner (@andylassner) October 29, 2019

I agree with @andylassner, we should definitely not make #MattGaetzIsATool trend… That would just be way too immature and childish. So whatever you do, do not use the hashtag #MattGaetzIsATool. https://t.co/4eEQLGuK6A — Travis Akers (@travisakers) October 29, 2019

Matt Gaetz trying help Trump out of impeachment 🥰#mattgaetzIsaTool pic.twitter.com/AIEwBwpevI — अमर اکبر Anthony 🕺 (@amarakhbaranth1) October 29, 2019

Whoever started #MattGaetzIsATool should be a shamed of themselves. @mattgaetz is a fragile, paranoid, lap dog for Trump, and this could hurt his feelings. That said, #MattGaetzIsATool. — Rob Gorski (@The_Autism_Dad) October 29, 2019

It's Cryogenics, folks.

Somebody left the freezer open and defrosted him.#MattGaetzIsATool pic.twitter.com/zEuPvIlmPc — Covfefe Jones- King Of Shade👑 (@King_Of_Shade) October 29, 2019

Trump puppet and Captain Kangaroo fanatic Matt Gaetz just tweeted out the #MattGaetzIsATool hashtag. Who wants to tell him? — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 29, 2019

Its not nice to say #MattGaetzIsATool because tools are actually useful. But if he was a tool it would definitely be a bottle opener. @RepMattGaetz — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) October 29, 2019

We have a major problem; #MattGaetzIsATool trending on a world wide scale. Please contact the authorities at The UN in case he decides to storm the General Assembly and order pizza.@andylassner you really messed up now. #MattGaetzIsATool could destroy world order now. — YS (@NYinLA2121) October 29, 2019

For all of his shortcomings and misdeeds (and there are many), I will always remember @mattgaetz attempting to remove a grieving father who had lost his son in the #Parkland shooting from a congressional hearing on gun violence. He is the lowest of the low.#MattGaetzIsATool https://t.co/g3YjDaBCNO — Barry Schapiro MD (@bschapiroMD) October 29, 2019

He's embracing it because he's too stupid to understand that #MattGaetzIsATool doesn't remotely mean this. https://t.co/Xm9abCmGIZ — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) October 29, 2019

No. I will not help get #MattGaetzIsATool trending. I have an entire cellar full of hammers, drills, saws, screwdrivers, levels, wrenches, sockets, pliers, and more. To say #MattGaetzIsATool is an insult to all of my tools that actually serve a purpose and do their jobs well. https://t.co/9hnakHU6Xi — Ben. No More, No Less. (@BJS_quire) October 29, 2019

Andy, I promise at your request to never use #MattGaetzIsATool in anything I do even though it is true that #MattGaetzIsATool and using the #MattGaetzIsATool is a tool is an accurate way of summarizing how I feel about #MattGaetzIsATool. However, at your request, I will not. https://t.co/A4OsQlK9Dn — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) October 29, 2019

If you ever wondered what it would be like to have a troglodyte in Congress, look no further than @mattgaetz #MattGaetzIsATool — Bryan Harnsberger, Psy.D (@PSYCH_HYPE) October 29, 2019

What did Matt Gaetz say/do this time to prompt the #MattGaetzIsATool trending hashtag? Oh, wait, everything he says or does prompts this… — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) October 29, 2019