‘Tools are useful — he’s not’: Internet cracks up as anti-Matt Gaetz hashtag overtakes National Cat Day

Published

25 mins ago

on

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) inspired a mocking hashtag that by Thursday afternoon was more popular than the hashtag for National Cat Day. #MattGaetzIsATool unleashed thanks to progressive Twitter users by Tuesday afternoon.

It has long been a joke that the internet is fueled by photos of cats and videos of cats doing silly things. It likely stems from the quick fame of the meme site “I Can Has Cheezburger?” which has been taking the internet by storm for 12 years.

Gaetz’s lack of popularity was significantly higher than the cat celebration by lunchtime on the west coast.

When asked for a comment, Gaetz said he kind of liked it, aligning himself to Miley Cyrus’s “Wrecking Ball,” which was said to be about her relationship with Liam Hemsworth. While Cyrus has parted ways with Hemsworth, Gaetz is not known to be dating the “Hunger Games” star, however.

You can see the bet tweets below:

