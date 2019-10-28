Top executives expected at Saudi ‘Davos in desert’
Top finance executives and political leaders have converged on Saudi capital Riyadh for a Davos-style investment forum, in stark contrast to last year’s mass boycott following the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
US officials and the heads of giant banks, top asset management firms and major sovereign wealth funds top the guest list at the three-day Future Investment Forum (FII) that starts Tuesday.
The murder of Washington Post columnist Khashoggi last October at Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul consulate triggered one of the top crude exporter’s worst crises and prompted a wave of business and political leaders to pull out of the glitzy annual conference at the last minute.
But the event, aimed at presenting the insular kingdom as a dynamic investment destination, is set for a reboot this year as global outrage dissipates and it again attracts figures from the global business and finance elite.
Now in its third edition, the summit dubbed “Davos in the desert” was launched by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to promote his Vision 2030 economic diversification plan and attract much-needed foreign investment to help wean the OPEC kingpin’s economy off petro-dollars.
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, whose countries are key emerging markets, are set to speak at the summit along with King Abdullah II of Jordan and four African leaders.
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin leads a high-powered American delegation that includes Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Jared Kushner, son-in-law and senior advisor to President Donald Trump.
Kushner will address a special session on the future of the United States.
The CEOs of asset management firms Blackstone and SoftBank, as well as chairs of the sovereign wealth funds of Kuwait, UAE, Singapore and Russia are also expected to attend.
Top executives from blue chips Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase, both working on the much-anticipated flotation of state oil behemoth Saudi Aramco, are on a long list of global bank representatives at the forum.
Topics to be covered range from the future of the world economy and investments to UN Sustainable Development Goals as well as sports, entertainment and space.
Breaking Banner
Even Republicans who hate Trump can’t throw him under the bus — until Mitch McConnell gives them the nod
On Monday, economist Niels Rosenquist wrote a lengthy theory for The Bulwark about how Republicans are kept in line defending President Donald Trump — and how that solid wall of support might crumble.
"The Republican base, which President Trump has consolidated among whites without college degrees and evangelicals, loves him," wrote Rosenquist. "But a subtler explanation may be closer to correct ... What if Republican members of Congress consider themselves so completely at the mercy of public opinion that they feel politically paralyzed—as if putting any distance between themselves and the president guarantees they will soon be sprucing up their LinkedIn profiles? That sounds a lot like an ecosystem dominated by Fox News, talk radio, Donald Trump, and the GOP primary electorate."
EU agrees to further delay Brexit until January 31
The European Union has agreed to grant Britain a new Brexit delay until Jan. 31 next year, EU Council chief Donald Tusk said in a Twitter post on Monday, just three days before the UK was due to exit the bloc.
"The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020," Tusk said of the idea of a "flexible extension", which means Britain could go earlier if its fractious parliament ratifies the divorce bill.
With Baghdadi gone, who is heir to the ‘caliph’?
The US declaration of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's death opens the question of his succession at the helm of the Islamic State jihadist organisation and analysts say the list looks short.
It was limited further on Sunday night after Kurdish fighters in Syria said they had killed IS spokesman Abu Hassan al-Muhajir -- another well-known figure -- in a joint operation with US forces.
IS social media channels have not confirmed President Donald Trump's announcement on Sunday that Baghdadi had been killed in a US raid in Syria, nor alluded to potential successors.
But Hisham al-Hashemi, an Iraqi expert on IS, said two potential candidates stand out: Abu Othman al-Tunsi and Abu Saleh al-Juzrawi, who is also known as Hajj Abdullah.