Trump accused of 26 more sex assaults in explosive new book

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that a new book by journalists Barry Levine and Monique El-Faizy details dozens of new sexual misconduct and assault allegations against President Donald Trump.

“All the President’s Women: Donald Trump and the Making of a Predator” details 43 previously unreported cases in which Trump is accused of sexual misconduct — including 26 cases of assault that involved direct unwanted sexual contact.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has already been accused by nearly two dozen women of groping, forcible kissing, and rape or attempted rape. One of the most recent accusations came from advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who alleges Trump raped her in a department store in the 1990s.