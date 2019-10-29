Trump administration Bible teacher agreed to talk at Nicaraguan ‘celebration of Marxist revolution’ in bizarre quid pro quo

Ralph Drollinger, the man who serves as the Bible study leader in President Donald Trump’s White House, recently agreed to give a talk at a Marxist revolution celebration being held by Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega.

A New York Times profile reveals that Drollinger has been planning a trip to Nicaragua with the goal of getting Ortega “to sign off on a recommendation for the leader of a new Capitol Ministries Managua Bible study,” which would make the country the 24th to have one a Drollinger-backed Bible study program in its capital city.

As a gesture of good will to win over Ortega, the Times reports, Drollinger “agreed to deliver a public speech at the anniversary celebration of the Marxist revolution that Ortega led 40 years ago.”

Drollinger tells the Times that he’s wary going into this trip, as he’s thinking about how Ortega “is going to play this visit in state-controlled media.” He also compares the Nicaraguan strongman to Trump as another man who “runs his mouth” when he shouldn’t.

Read the whole profile here.