Trump again attacks the Federal Reserve just days before key policy meeting
President Donald Trump once again attacked the US Federal Reserve on Thursday, calling for more interest rate cuts to stimulate the American economy just days before the key policy meeting.
“The Federal Reserve is derelict in its duties if it doesn’t lower the Rate and even, ideally, stimulate,” he said on Twitter, a relatively mild epithet after calling policymakers “boneheads” and “pathetic.”
The Federal Reserve is derelict in its duties if it doesn’t lower the Rate and even, ideally, stimulate. Take a look around the World at our competitors. Germany and others are actually GETTING PAID to borrow money. Fed was way too fast to raise, and way too slow to cut!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2019
Trump has long argued that the Fed was too aggressive about raising the benchmark borrowing rate, which rose four times in 2018.
Under Fed Chair Jerome Powell, the Fed cut the rate twice this year, and could do so again at the two-day meeting next week, although some economists are calling for a pause.
Trump’s blitz of insults and criticism directed at the Fed had slowed in recent weeks, with the most recent occurring two weeks ago when he said US central bankers “don’t have a clue but I do.”
“Take a look around the World at our competitors. Germany and others are actually GETTING PAID to borrow money. Fed was way too fast to raise, and way too slow to cut!” Trump tweeted, pausing in his focus on the impeachment inquiry against him in Congress.
The European Central Bank left its policy interest rate unchanged on Thursday at -0.5 percent, while the Bank of Japan — also set to meet next week — has a -0.1 percent rate as sluggish economic growth persists.
Diplomat Bill Taylor’s ‘game changer’ testimony ‘points to quid pro quo’: anonymous GOP sources
Republican sources speaking to CNN say that diplomat Bill Taylor's closed-door testimony is "reverberating" throughout Capitol Hill and is a "game changer."
CNN reports that at least one GOP source says that Taylor's testimony "points to quid pro quo."
Taylor testified Tuesday that he had been told President Trump would withhold military aid to the country until it publicly declared investigations would be launched that could help his reelection chances — including into former Vice President Joe Biden, according to a copy of Taylor's opening statement obtained by CNN.
‘The president confessed!’ Fox panel gets heated as conservatives try to undermine impeachment inquiry
A Fox News panel taking up the House Republicans storming of a closed-door hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump's administration grew heated on Thursday as a Trump defender equated the inquiry to a "kangaroo court" while another tried to patiently explain the president has already admitted to committing a crime.
Speaking with hosts Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith, Fox contributor Charlie Hurt claimed the hearings are "unfair" because they not open to the public.
"If these people [Democrats] actually want to get to the truth, then do it out in the open and do it fairly," Hurt claimed. "What they are talking about doing is not an attack on Donald Trump, it’s an attack on the American voter. They are talking about trying to undo an election and if they have a case that is so great that can justify that, come out with it and let us all see it."
CNN
Trump trade advisor says Americans ‘don’t have a right to know’ if administration tied China policy to getting dirt on Biden
It is a stunning confrontation, Peter Navarro, the White House Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy says the American people “don’t have a right to know” if the Trump administration has tied China trade policy to getting dirt on Joe Biden. President Trump and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani have been engaged in an extortion scheme against Ukraine, using congressionally-approved military aid to try to strong arm that country.
“You don’t have a right to know what happens behind closed doors,” Navarro, whose often referred to as President Trump’s trade advisor, tells CNN’s Jim Sciutto at a televised forum Thursday.