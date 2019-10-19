Trump announces G-7 won’t be held at Doral after widespread criticism for it violating the Constitution

President Donald Trump announced Saturday evening that the G-7 Summit will not be held at his Trump National Doral Miami golf club.

The selection of Doral had been widely condemned as a clear violation of both the constitution’s domestic and foreign emolument clauses.

“I thought I was doing something very good for our country by using Trump National Doral, in Miami, for hosting the G-7 leaders,” Trump claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I announced that I would be willing to do it at no profit or, if legally permissible, at zero cost to the USA. But, as usual, the hostile media and their Democrat partners went crazy!” Trump argued.

“Therefore, based on both media and Democrat crazed and irrational hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the host site for the G-7 in 2020,” Trump announced.

“We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately,” he added.

…..its own 50 to 70 unit building. Would set up better than other alternatives. I announced that I would be willing to do it at NO PROFIT or, if legally permissible, at ZERO COST to the USA. But, as usual, the Hostile Media & their Democrat Partners went CRAZY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

….Therefore, based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020. We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019