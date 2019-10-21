Trump appears to admit he is still running his real estate and resort empire – says it’s OK because Washington did
President Donald Trump repeatedly appeared to admit he is still running his real estate and resort businesses, despite promising the American people – and putting into writing – that he would not as long as he is president.
In heated remarks at a noon cabinet meeting President Trump compared himself to President George Washington, saying the nation’s first president also ran a business while serving in the nation’s highest office.
“I’m very good at real estate,” Trump also said, according to pool reporters, suggesting he is still involved in The Trump Organization.
“I own a property in Florida,” Trump continued, speaking about the Doral in Miami, where he had decided to host the G-7. “I would have given it for nothing.”
That statement suggests he is still making decisions for The Trump Organization.
“The Democrats went crazy, even though I would have done it free,” the president continued, again suggesting he has not given up control of his business empire.
“I don’t need promotion. I don’t need promotion,” he said, again suggesting he is being made aware of the state of his businesses.
He also said he is losing money and that being president is costing him between $2 billion and $3 billion annually, figure he would not know if he had walled himself off from his businesses as he told the American people he would.
Saturday night, in announcing he would reverse his widely-condemned decision to host the 2020 G-7 at the Doral, Trump took to Twitter and said: “I announced that I would be willing to do it at NO PROFIT or, if legally permissible, at ZERO COST to the USA. But, as usual, the Hostile Media & their Democrat Partners went CRAZY!”
Again, his statement strongly suggests he is still making decisions for The Trump Organization.
On Sunday, White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney revealed President Trump “still considers himself to be in the hospitality business.”
Journalist E.J. Dionne said that “is confessing that Trump has never cut himself off from his businesses, even though Trump claims he has.”
Washington reportedly did own businesses while president. The rules were not as strict in 1789, but that doesn’t make Washington perfect, as some have noted too.
Judge will allow prosecutors to present transcript of ‘Godfather II’ scene at Roger Stone’s trial
Back in July, prosecutors in the upcoming trial of former presidential advisor Roger Stone filed a motion seeking to show a 4-minute clip from the mob movie The Godfather II. Their intention was to help jurors understand a text Stone sent to radio host Randy Credico prior to Credico’s testimony before the House Intelligence Committee. As Law & Crime reports, the government contends the scene would provide “important context for understanding Stone’s references—including what Stone intended to communicate to the witness and how Stone would have understood the witness’s likely understanding of those messages.”
Breaking Banner
CNBC reporter laments ‘very sad’ decline of Trump: ‘We just heard 20 minutes of nonsense’
CNBC's John Harwood reacted to President Donald Trump's appearance before the press corps on Monday by calling it "20 minutes of nonsense."
Trump's remarks to the press came during a cabinet meeting where he defended his decision to pull troops out of Syria and insisted that the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution is "phony."
Breaking Banner
Trump went off the rails at Monday’s cabinet meeting — here are the 5 craziest moments
President Donald Trump went on a rampage during his Monday cabinet meeting in which he launched multiple broadsides against his political opponents.
The president's latest public tirade came as he is facing increased pressure from House Democrats' impeachment inquiry, as well as criticism from members of his own party over abandoning America's Kurdish allies and trying to award his own business a massive government contract to host next year's G7 summit.
Below are the craziest moments from Trump's off-the-rails Cabinet meeting.
1.) Trump claims that he deserves personal credit for capturing Islamic State fighters.