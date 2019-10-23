Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump attorney shocks judge by claiming president could shoot somebody on 5th Avenue: ‘Nothing could be done’

Published

39 mins ago

on

William Consovoy, an attorney for President Donald Trump, argued in court on Wednesday that President Donald Trump is immune from prosecution if he literally shoots someone on Fifth Avenue.

In a hearing before the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan, Consovoy took the position that Trump is immune from a subpoena for his financial records, which are being investigated by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

ADVERTISEMENT

At one point, Judge Denny Chin asked Consovoy about what he called the “Fifth Avenue example,” referring to a Trump claim that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and get away with it.

“This is not a permanent immunity,” Consovoy said.

“I’m talking about while in office,” the judge pressed.

“No,” Consovoy replied.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nothing could be done, that’s your position,” Chin remarked.

“That is correct,” Trump’s attorney insisted.

Before the hearing was over, attorneys from both sides agreed that the case is likely bound for the Supreme Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Listen to the hearing below.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ukraine blows up key Trump defense: Top officials knew of military aid freeze before it became public

Published

35 mins ago

on

October 23, 2019

By

Top Ukrainian officials were alerted in early August that $391 million in U.S. military aid had been frozen as President Donald Trump sought to pressure the country to investigate Joe Biden.

That undercuts the president's latest defense arguing that the foreign ally couldn't have felt pressured because Ukraine was not yet aware that the aid had been frozen, reported the New York Times.

Former Ukraine ambassador Bill Taylor told Congress on Tuesday that the freeze was directly related to Trump's demand for an announcement that Biden was under investigation.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump attorney shocks judge by claiming president could shoot somebody on 5th Avenue: ‘Nothing could be done’

Published

38 mins ago

on

October 23, 2019

By

William Consovoy, an attorney for President Donald Trump, argued in court on Wednesday that President Donald Trump is immune from prosecution if he literally shoots someone on Fifth Avenue.

In a hearing before the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan, Consovoy took the position that Trump is immune from a subpoena for his financial records, which are being investigated by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

At one point, Judge Denny Chin asked Consovoy about what he called the "Fifth Avenue example," referring to a Trump claim that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and get away with it.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Not a pretty picture’: Second-ranking GOP senator inches closer to impeachment after Bill Taylor testimony

Published

50 mins ago

on

October 23, 2019

By

The second-ranking Republican senator sounded an alarm over testimony by the former Ukraine ambassador.

GOP Whip John Thune (R-SD) reacted to testimony Tuesday by veteran diplomat Bill Taylor, who told lawmakers that President Donald Trump directed efforts to pressure Ukraine to announce an investigation of Joe Biden in exchange for congressionally approved military aid.

"The picture coming out based on the reporting we’ve seen is not a good one," Thune told reporters Wednesday, "but I would say until we have a process that allows to see this with full transparency it’s pretty hard to come to hard and fast conclusions."

Continue Reading
 
 