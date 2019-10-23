Trump attorney shocks judge by claiming president could shoot somebody on 5th Avenue: ‘Nothing could be done’

William Consovoy, an attorney for President Donald Trump, argued in court on Wednesday that President Donald Trump is immune from prosecution if he literally shoots someone on Fifth Avenue.

In a hearing before the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan, Consovoy took the position that Trump is immune from a subpoena for his financial records, which are being investigated by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

At one point, Judge Denny Chin asked Consovoy about what he called the “Fifth Avenue example,” referring to a Trump claim that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and get away with it.

“This is not a permanent immunity,” Consovoy said.

“I’m talking about while in office,” the judge pressed.

“No,” Consovoy replied.

“Nothing could be done, that’s your position,” Chin remarked.

“That is correct,” Trump’s attorney insisted.

Before the hearing was over, attorneys from both sides agreed that the case is likely bound for the Supreme Court.

Listen to the hearing below.

Here is Trump’s lawyer, William Consovoy, telling Judge Denny Chin that if Trump were to shoot someone on fifth avenue, he could not be criminally investigated while in office. Very normal argument. pic.twitter.com/xlDBwmCUnR — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) October 23, 2019