Trump biographer says the president is ‘terrified’ because he ‘has no idea what the job of president actually is’
Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter David Cay Johnston has covered Trump for over 30 years and has considerable insight into the nature of the president and his state of mind.
In an interview Sunday, Johnston explained that as a control freak, Trump has a hard time when he’s not running the show. In the case of the government, or the impeachment scandal, Trump is not only not in charge, he’s floundering.
“The right word is terrified,” Johnston said of Trump. “Donald is not in control here. He’s never had a board of directors to report to, except for his casino company when they were a nominal board. He’s always been his own boss, and he can’t control this. And he has no idea what the system is really about. Remember he’s said he’s going to go to the courts and have them stop this, which cannot happen under the Constitution cannot happen. So, Donald is terrified, and he doesn’t know what to do because he has no idea what the job of president actually is.”
CNN host Erin Burnett noted that Trump has long had an obsession with presidents who had to face impeachment.
“In his own mind, remember, Donald believes he should be running not just the United States, but the whole world,” Johnston explained. “And he regularly reminds us that he thinks everybody else unless they’re completely bowing down to him are idiots, a phrase he often uses. So, to realize he’s about to be stained with impeachment, even if he’s not convicted in the Senate, is very disturbing and troubling to him. And if he is convicted and removed from office, he’s going to have a very hard time dealing with this. And I would argue that the Republicans are sending signals to find a way for us to vote him out.”
Trump said Baghdadi death is bigger than the death of Osama bin Laden — but general called it absurd
President Donald Trump is desperately trying to claim that the death of ISIS militant Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is more significant than the death of Osama bin Laden. In a press conference Sunday morning, Trump said that bin Laden only knocked down the World Trade Towers and killed over 3,000 people and sparked two wars. Baghdadi was a bigger deal, Trump claimed, because he was running what amounted to his own country.
Conservative commentator Max Boot was clear that this isn't "mission accomplished" for Trump and anyone who thinks that would be wrong.
"If people do take that perspective, but I think it will be very shortsighted," Boot told host Ana Cabrera. "Simply killing a terrorist leader does not necessarily kill the organization. Remember, in 2016, a U.S. drone strike killed the leader of the Taliban, and the Taliban are as much of a threat as ever in Afghanistan."
Trump says he told Russia of ISIS raid, but not Pelosi and Schiff because ‘Washington is a leaking machine’
During a press conference on Sunday, President Donald Trump congratulated himself after the U.S. military reportedly killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
Speaking from the White House, Trump insisted that he had been on the trail of the ISIS leader since his first day in office.
"I would say, where is Baghdadi?" Trump explained.
The president also said that countries like Russia had been notified in advance of the raid but Democratic leaders in the Gang of Eight were reportedly not told even though it is customary.
Trump suggested that House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) were not told because of potential leaks.
Two dead, at least 14 wounded in Texas mass shooting: CNN
According to a report from CNN, a shooting at a Texas party early Sunday morning left two dead and up to 14 wounded.
"Texas A&M University-Commerce confirmed the shooting early Sunday morning but said it did not occur on their campus," in Greeneville, Texas.
CNN adds, "The university and the university's police department are working with the sheriff's office to determine whether any of the people shot or injured are students, the statement says.," and that police said it was not an active shooting situation and that the shooter is being sought.