Trump blows up over ‘phony emoluments clause’ as he whines G7 at Doral ‘would have been the best ever’

President Donald Trump is still very bitter that he had to cancel plans to host next year’s G7 summit at his own golf course.

According to Voice of America News reporter Steve Herman, the president defended his decision to award his own business a massive government contract, and lashed out at critics who said that the event would have violated the Constitution’s emoluments clause that bars the president from receiving gifts from foreign governments.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It would have been the best G7 ever,” Trump complained, according to Herman. “You people with this phony emoluments clause.”

The emoluments clause, which appears in Article I, Section 9, Clause 8 of the United States Constitution, states that “No Title of Nobility shall be granted by the United States: And no Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.”

Writing on Twitter earlier in the day, the president angrily ranted about having to hold the G7 at a different location after his announcement that he would be hosting it at his own golf resort drew accusations of corruption and self dealing.

“Doral in Miami would have been the best place to hold the G-7, and free, but too much heat from the Do Nothing Radical Left Democrats & their Partner, the Fake News Media!” the president fumed. “I’m surprised that they allow me to give up my $400,000 Plus Presidential Salary! We’ll find someplace else!”