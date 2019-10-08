Trump border chief flies into a rage after reporter points out ICE is more hated than the IRS

Customs and Border Patrol chief Mark Morgan became defensive on Tuesday after a reporter informed him that Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is viewed more poorly by Americans than the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

At a White House press conference, a reporter pointed out a Pew Research survey which found that 54% of the public has a negative view of ICE, compared with just 42% who have a positive view.

“ICE is viewed less favorably than the IRS, less favorably than any other agency that they asked about,” the reporter noted. “Are you having a difficult time finding talented people as a result of the administration’s policies and the way that they’re viewed by the general public?”

“I don’t know who those people are that view ICE in a negative light,” Morgan replied. “As a law enforcement officer, I don’t. I consider the men and women of ICE heroes.”

The CPB chief suggested that the media are at fault for reporting negative stories about the Trump administration.

“This is part of the false narrative out there,” he said. “I’ve dedicated my life to this country, that’s what the men and women of ICE are doing. If someone doesn’t understand that, get with me, read, get up to speed on what ICE actually does and they will not have that perspective.”

“I think right now, there’s a negative narrative about law enforcement out there,” Morgan added. “I think when you have our own elected leaders out there trashing the men and women of law enforcement… When you talk about the morale of the men and women of Border Patrol, we’re asking them to do stuff they were never trained to do.”

Morgan observed that Border Patrol agents are being “asked to take care of kids, order baby diapers and baby formula.”

“Their morale isn’t impacted by that!” he exclaimed. “You know when their morale is impacted? When we have a congressional leader that’s out there vilifying the men and women of law enforcement, saying lies, pushing that false narrative.”

It wasn’t immediately clear which congressional leader Morgan was referring to.

