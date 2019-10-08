Trump border chief flies into a rage after reporter points out ICE is more hated than the IRS
Customs and Border Patrol chief Mark Morgan became defensive on Tuesday after a reporter informed him that Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is viewed more poorly by Americans than the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
At a White House press conference, a reporter pointed out a Pew Research survey which found that 54% of the public has a negative view of ICE, compared with just 42% who have a positive view.
“ICE is viewed less favorably than the IRS, less favorably than any other agency that they asked about,” the reporter noted. “Are you having a difficult time finding talented people as a result of the administration’s policies and the way that they’re viewed by the general public?”
“I don’t know who those people are that view ICE in a negative light,” Morgan replied. “As a law enforcement officer, I don’t. I consider the men and women of ICE heroes.”
The CPB chief suggested that the media are at fault for reporting negative stories about the Trump administration.
“This is part of the false narrative out there,” he said. “I’ve dedicated my life to this country, that’s what the men and women of ICE are doing. If someone doesn’t understand that, get with me, read, get up to speed on what ICE actually does and they will not have that perspective.”
“I think right now, there’s a negative narrative about law enforcement out there,” Morgan added. “I think when you have our own elected leaders out there trashing the men and women of law enforcement… When you talk about the morale of the men and women of Border Patrol, we’re asking them to do stuff they were never trained to do.”
Morgan observed that Border Patrol agents are being “asked to take care of kids, order baby diapers and baby formula.”
“Their morale isn’t impacted by that!” he exclaimed. “You know when their morale is impacted? When we have a congressional leader that’s out there vilifying the men and women of law enforcement, saying lies, pushing that false narrative.”
It wasn’t immediately clear which congressional leader Morgan was referring to.
Watch the video below from The White House.
New scientific research undermines one of the GOP’s favorite talking points about the gun violence epidemic
Guns exact a heavy toll on the American public every day. On the average day, around 100 people die from a gun death. Because of the rise in gun deaths in recent years, the nation now faces a serious man-made epidemic.
When people think of firearm death, they tend to focus on mass shootings such as the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut; the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida; and the very recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas. and Dayton, Ohio. Although mass shootings happen frequently, research suggests that they account for less than 0.2% of all homicides in the U.S.
Breaking Banner
State Department issued ‘midnight call’ to block Sondland testimony after he turned over his private messages
The State Department delivered a phone call shortly after midnight on Tuesday to instruct the attorney for European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland to not allow his client to testify before Congress.
Sondland attorney Robert Luskin tells Yahoo News' Mike Isikoff that he received a phone call from the State Department at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning that told him Sondland should not show up for his scheduled deposition later that morning.
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg wallops GOP for trying to cheat their way out of Ukraine scandal
"The View" host Whoopi Goldberg hammered President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans for trying to change the rules to escape accountability.
The State Department blocked EU ambassador Gordon Sondland from testifying before Congress about his role in pressuring Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, and the president admitted he wouldn't send the envoy because Democrats held the House majority.
....to see. Importantly, Ambassador Sondland’s tweet, which few report, stated, “I believe you are incorrect about President Trump’s intentions. The President has been crystal clear: no quid pro quo’s of any kind.” That says it ALL!