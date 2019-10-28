Trump brazenly attacks Chicago chief who skipped police convention: ‘Afghanistan is a safe place by comparison’
President Donald Trump lashed out at Chicago Police Chief Eddie Johnson while attending a police conference on Monday.
During a speech to the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Trump decided to attack one of their own although Johnson was not personally in attendance.
“Chicago has the toughest gun laws in the United States,” Trump complained. “That doesn’t seem to be working too well, does it? A lot of you people know exactly what I mean. But under Johnson’s leadership, they certainly don’t protect people.”
The president paused his rant against Johnson briefly to compare his impeachment to Jussie Smollett, who was accused of wrongly blaming Trump supporters for beating him.
“And he said MAGA country did it,” Trump bellowed. “He said it’s a hate crime. It’s a hate crime. And it’s a scam. It is a real big scam just like the impeachment of your president is a scam!”
Trump then assailed Johnson’s support for sanctuary cities.
“Eddie Johnson wants to talk about values,” he said. “No, people like Johnson put criminals and illegal aliens before the citizens of Chicago and those are his values and frankly, those values to me are a disgrace.”
“It is embarrassing to us as a nation,” Trump added. “All over the world they’re talking about Chicago. Afghanistan is a safe place by comparison. It’s true.”
“I want Eddie Johnson to change his values and change them fast,” he concluded.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Trump attacks Obama and gloats about ‘keeping the oil’ in rambling speech to Chicago cops
President Donald Trump attacked his predecessor and confirmed that he was risking American lives for Middle Eastern oil.
The president delivered a rambling speech Monday morning to the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in Chicago, where he basked in applause for the successful military raid that killed Islamic State leader Ab? Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria.
"They have been looking for him for a long time," Trump said, as the police officers applauded. "They’ve been looking for him for many years. He was a sick and depraved man and now he is dead. He is dead, he is dead as a doornail."
Trump ignited ‘real frustration’ within the military by spilling secrets about ISIS raid: NBC reporter
During a segment on MSNBC this Monday, reporter Peter Alexander gave an update on a military service dog that was wounded in the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi after it chased the jihadist militant into a tunnel and cornered him.
Alexander reported that the dog will be okay, but added that the military community is upset that the general public is even talking about the dog, thanks to President Trump's willingness to divulge key details about the raid.
The View erupts over Trump’s announcement of ISIS leader’s death: ‘He thanked Russia first!’
"The View" erupted in a clash over President Donald Trump's announcement that U.S. forces killed Islamic State leader Ab? Bakr al-Baghdadi.
Co-host Abby Huntsman, who has become an outspoken Trump critic, argued the president should be allowed to bask in praise for the military victory, since he also shoulders the blame when things go wrong.
"We spend every day on the show with a tit for tat and trying to find a hit on Trump, and say what a terrible president he is," Huntsman said. "I'm not going to do this today, because the men and women who were involved don't deserve it. They don't deserve that conversation, they deserve to be praised for that mission."