Trump campaign has 12-person ‘War Room’ toiling to fight the impeachment inquiry: report

While the White House has bragged about refusing to start a “war room” to deal with the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s administration, his campaign is footing the bill for a 12-person operation, the LA Times reported Friday.

“Some of you have criticized us for not having a war room — OK? — which we don’t by the way,” acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney told reporters.

“You don’t have a war room when you haven’t done anything wrong,” he added.

By that logic, Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign may fear the president did something wrong.

“While the White House does not have a war room, the Trump campaign does. The 12-person staff was established before the impeachment inquiry emerged and initially focused on the Russia investigation that was led by former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III,” the LA Times reported.

“It just sort of slid right into the impeachment issue,” a former official told the newspaper.