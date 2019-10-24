Quantcast
Trump campaign publicly defending Ivanka and Jared working in the White House

30 mins ago

President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign is publicly defending his daughter and son-in-law holding senior positions in the White House.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, known collectively as Javanka, are senior advisors to the president. Neither had any experience working in government prior to their appointments.

In fact, the president had to personally intervene for them to receive security clearance after background checks revealed “serious disqualifying issues.”

Vice President Joe Biden said he would put an end to the practice if elected president during a clip of an interview with 60 Minutes that is set to air on Sunday.

Politico correspondent Natasha Korecki noted that the Trump campaign is now defending the arrangement.

The campaign credited Ivanka with “achievements” including “retraining 14 million American workers.”

Published

‘What a rapeflake’: Harvey Weinstein spokesperson ripped online for offensive statement

57 mins ago

October 24, 2019

An unnamed representative for Harvey Weinstein was ripped online after he lashed out at #MeToo activists in a statement.

"The disgraced media mogul appeared Wednesday at an event put on by Actor's Hour at the Downtime bar in New York City and was confronted by at least three women, including performers Amber Rollo, Kelly Bachman and Zoe Stuckless, during the evening. The actresses and audience members claim they were heckled and ultimately asked to leave," The Hollywood Reporter posted on Thursday.

Oversight Committee’s AOC is focused on how many are implicated in impeachment: ‘How big does this get?’

2 hours ago

October 24, 2019

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) noted key outstanding questions as Democrats investigate President Donald Trump during a Thursday evening interview with MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell.

Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, is a member of the House Oversight Committee which is one of three committees leading the impeachment inquiry.

She explained that the GOP interrupted a Wednesday deposition to "create a spectacle."

"They know exactly what this testimony and what these depositions are adding up to and that, frankly, it is revealing a very disturbing sequence of events and very likely abuse of power and breaking of our oath to the Constitution of the United States," she said.

