Trump campaign publicly defending Ivanka and Jared working in the White House

President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign is publicly defending his daughter and son-in-law holding senior positions in the White House.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, known collectively as Javanka, are senior advisors to the president. Neither had any experience working in government prior to their appointments.

In fact, the president had to personally intervene for them to receive security clearance after background checks revealed “serious disqualifying issues.”

Vice President Joe Biden said he would put an end to the practice if elected president during a clip of an interview with 60 Minutes that is set to air on Sunday.

“My children are not going to have offices in the White House. My children are not going to sit in on Cabinet meetings.“ Joe Biden tells @NorahODonnell it’s “improper” that POTUS allows his family to hold senior roles in his administration. More on 60 Minutes, Sunday pic.twitter.com/zcgoOdB7yT — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 24, 2019

Politico correspondent Natasha Korecki noted that the Trump campaign is now defending the arrangement.

The campaign credited Ivanka with “achievements” including “retraining 14 million American workers.”

Trump campaign puts out statement defending Jared and Ivanka's White House positions after Joe Biden's "60 Minutes" interview. pic.twitter.com/GBo4iH7w5u — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) October 25, 2019