Trump campaign tries to profit off of military dog in Baghdadi’s death

On Monday, President Donald Trump “declassified” an image of the dog wounded in the raid that resulted in the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

On Tuesday, the Trump campaign began raising campaign funds “in honor of all the great dogs who serve our country.”

Campaign manager Brad Parscale announced the campaign would be selling $15 “USA camo dog bandanas” because the 2020 re-election campaign “salutes our 4-legged heroes!”

Trump’s campaign has made merchandising a centerpiece of its fundraising effort.

“The Trump campaign’s success in churning out merchandise partly reflects its streamlined nature,” Politico reported in July. “Parscale, a relative political newcomer who spent nearly two decades in the marketing and advertising industry, has assembled a tight-knit operation designed to execute quickly. It has given the Trump team the ability to seize moments in real-time.”

In honor of all the great dogs who serve our country, show your support with this USA camo dog bandana. The Trump Campaign salutes our 4-legged heroes!https://t.co/X1O3eSw6Bx — Brad Parscale (@parscale) October 29, 2019

Watch MSNBC’s Katy Tur explain how the Trump campaign uses merchandise sales for data mining:

We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi! pic.twitter.com/PDMx9nZWvw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2019