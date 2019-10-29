Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump campaign tries to profit off of military dog in Baghdadi’s death

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Monday, President Donald Trump “declassified” an image of the dog wounded in the raid that resulted in the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

On Tuesday, the Trump campaign began raising campaign funds “in honor of all the great dogs who serve our country.”

Campaign manager Brad Parscale announced the campaign would be selling $15 “USA camo dog bandanas” because the 2020 re-election campaign “salutes our 4-legged heroes!”

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Camo Dog Bandana on the Trump re-election campaign website (screengrab)

Trump’s campaign has made merchandising a centerpiece of its fundraising effort.

“The Trump campaign’s success in churning out merchandise partly reflects its streamlined nature,” Politico reported in July. “Parscale, a relative political newcomer who spent nearly two decades in the marketing and advertising industry, has assembled a tight-knit operation designed to execute quickly. It has given the Trump team the ability to seize moments in real-time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch MSNBC’s Katy Tur explain how the Trump campaign uses merchandise sales for data mining:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump campaign tries to profit off of military dog in Baghdadi’s death

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 29, 2019

By

On Monday, President Donald Trump "declassified" an image of the dog wounded in the raid that resulted in the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

On Tuesday, the Trump campaign began raising campaign funds "in honor of all the great dogs who serve our country."

Campaign manager Brad Parscale announced the campaign would be selling $15 "USA camo dog bandanas" because the 2020 re-election campaign "salutes our 4-legged heroes!"

[caption id="attachment_1557581" align="aligncenter" width="800"] USA Camo Dog Bandana on the Trump re-election campaign website (screengrab)[/caption]

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Franklin Graham calls on pastors and priests to deny pro-choice politicians communion like one just did to Joe Biden

Published

6 hours ago

on

October 29, 2019

By

Franklin Graham is thrilled a South Carolina priest just denied communion to Joe Biden. The former Democratic Vice President and life-long Catholic is pro-choice – which Graham falsely calls “pro-abortion” – and is urging others to do the same to all who support a woman’s right to choose.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘It’s all about to get worse’: GOP at risk as Trump’s impeachment becomes a reality

Published

12 hours ago

on

October 29, 2019

By

In a column for Politico, conservative Charlie Sykes warned Republicans they better buckle up, because of the impeachment vote scheduled by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is likely to lead to more information about Donald Trump becoming public -- and that can't be good going into the 2020 election.

Warning, "it is all about to get worse: the evidence, the venue and the president’s conduct. There may be more smoking guns, the trial will be televised, and based on the past few weeks, Trump is likely to be more unhinged than ever," Sykes had some advice for the party he has long belonged to.

Continue Reading
 
 

FINAL TWO DAYS!

As a special thank you for whitelisting, from now until Oct. 31st, we're offering a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US TRACK IMPEACHMENT!
close-link
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image