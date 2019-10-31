Republican lawmaker slams ‘delusional’ Trump campaign’s Vindman talking points: CNN’s Acosta

The Trump campaign is circulating talking points about Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman that even one Republican lawmaker is finding tough to swallow.

As reported by CNN’s Jim Acosta, the Trump campaign talking points falsely claim that Vindman’s testimony this week “supports President Trump’s message” because he “stated that the released transcript of President Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky was accurate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, Vindman this week testified that the readout of the July 25th phone call contained several key omissions in which the president made additional references to former Vice President Joe Biden, whom he’d encouraged the Ukrainian government to investigate.

Acosta asked one Republican who saw these talking points what they made of them, and the GOP lawmaker described them as “delusional.”

New: Trump campaign talking points on Vindman described as “delusional” by one Republican who viewed them. Talking points say “Vindman’s testimony supports President Trump’s message…” and that “the released transcript… was accurate.” And “no quid pro quo on the call.” pic.twitter.com/HGUEx14QfO — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 31, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

False claims about Vindman actually supporting Trump’s actions during his testimony mark a shift in strategy, as earlier this week Trump himself slammed Vindman for purportedly being a “Never Trumper” and several White House allies questioned whether he had dual loyalty to the United States and Ukraine.