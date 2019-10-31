Quantcast
Republican lawmaker slams ‘delusional’ Trump campaign’s Vindman talking points: CNN’s Acosta

Published

8 mins ago

on

The Trump campaign is circulating talking points about Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman that even one Republican lawmaker is finding tough to swallow.

As reported by CNN’s Jim Acosta, the Trump campaign talking points falsely claim that Vindman’s testimony this week “supports President Trump’s message” because he “stated that the released transcript of President Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky was accurate.”

In fact, Vindman this week testified that the readout of the July 25th phone call contained several key omissions in which the president made additional references to former Vice President Joe Biden, whom he’d encouraged the Ukrainian government to investigate.

Acosta asked one Republican who saw these talking points what they made of them, and the GOP lawmaker described them as “delusional.”

False claims about Vindman actually supporting Trump’s actions during his testimony mark a shift in strategy, as earlier this week Trump himself slammed Vindman for purportedly being a “Never Trumper” and several White House allies questioned whether he had dual loyalty to the United States and Ukraine.


'Panicking orange man': Trump ridiculed for recycling 'witch hunt' claim as House approves impeachment resolution

Published

1 min ago

on

October 31, 2019

By

As with the Russia investigation, President Donald Trump proclaimed the impeachment vote as a "witch hunt!"

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1189927952168996865

While he hasn't repeated "no collusion" and "no obstruction," he has exchanged those with "no quid pro quo" and "perfect call."

The president sent out the tweet just as the House officially passed a resolution formalizing the impeachment inquiry.

Trump's daughter Ivanka also proclaimed the innocence of her father with a quote in a letter from Thomas Jefferson to his daughter.

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough tosses Kevin McCarthy's words back in his face after he rails against Trump's impeachment

Published

13 mins ago

on

October 31, 2019

By

"Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough fired a shot across the bow of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Thursday morning for throwing his full support behind Donald Trump just moments before the House voted 232-196 to go forward with impeachment proceedings against the president.

After McCarthy gave an impassioned speech on the House floor defending the embattled president, the MSNBC host was quick to remind him that he once told a closed-door meeting of Republicans that he believed Trump and a California Republican were on the payroll of the Kremlin.

As the Washington Post reported in 2016, McCarthy claimed, "'There’s two people I think Putin pays: [Rep. Dana] Rohrabacher and Trump,' McCarthy (R-Calif.) said, according to a recording of the June 15, 2016, exchange, adding, "Rohrabacher is a Californian Republican known in Congress as a fervent defender of Putin and Russia."

