Trump claims abandoning US allies in Syria is ‘strategically brilliant’ despite bipartisan condemnation amid ethnic cleansing

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump just praised his decision to withdraw U.S. Armed Forces from Northern Syria, opening the door for Turkey to begin ethnic cleansing of America’s now-former allies in the war against ISIS as “strategically brilliant.” U.S. troops have condemned the move, which has destroyed decades of U.S.-international diplomacy and military action, and resuscitated ISIS as a terrorist organization.

Experts have said Trump’s moves over the past week have strengthened Russia enormously.

(Watch the look on the note-taker’s face as Trump speaks.)

CNN

‘Madman behavior’: CNN panel aghast at Trump’s latest insane statements on Turkey and the Kurds

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 16, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Wednesday waved off criticisms of his abrupt withdrawal from Syria by saying that the Kurds are "no angels" and that they were being "protected" now by a Syrian government that has allegedly used chemical weapons against its own citizens.

The president also said that the fighting going on right now between the Kurds and the Turkish military was not America's problem, despite the fact that he dispatched both Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Ankara with the goal of negotiating a ceasefire.

Florida man wanted in case involving Giuliani associates gets arrested at New York airport

Published

12 mins ago

on

October 16, 2019

By

According to a report from the Miami Herald, a former pro golfer from South Florida who was indicted last week on campaign finance charges was arrested by federal authorities this Wednesday.

David Correia, who worked with Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, is now in federal custody and will be arraigned Thursday before U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken in Manhattan federal court, a Justice Department spokesperson said.

Correia was one of four people, including Parnas, Igor Fruman and Andrey Kukushkin, who allegedly conspired to circumvent federal campaign finance laws by engaging in a scheme to funnel foreign money to candidates for federal and state office so they could buy potential influence with candidates, campaigns, and the candidates’ governments, according to the indictment.

Ex-GOP lawmaker will run for Senate in Kansas — as a Democrat

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 16, 2019

By

A Kansas state lawmaker who left the Republican Party last year will run next year for the U.S. Senate -- as a Democrat.

State Sen. Barbara Bollier (D-Mission Hills) will run for the seat held since 1997 by the retiring Sen. Pat Roberts (R-KS), reported the Associated Press.

Republicans have not lost a U.S. Senate race in Kansas since 1932, but Democrats are feeling more confident with the victories last year of Gov. Laura Kelly and Rep. Sharice Davids.

