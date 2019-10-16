Trump claims abandoning US allies in Syria is ‘strategically brilliant’ despite bipartisan condemnation amid ethnic cleansing

President Donald Trump just praised his decision to withdraw U.S. Armed Forces from Northern Syria, opening the door for Turkey to begin ethnic cleansing of America’s now-former allies in the war against ISIS as “strategically brilliant.” U.S. troops have condemned the move, which has destroyed decades of U.S.-international diplomacy and military action, and resuscitated ISIS as a terrorist organization.

Experts have said Trump’s moves over the past week have strengthened Russia enormously.

(Watch the look on the note-taker’s face as Trump speaks.)

"I view the situation on the Turkish border with Syria to be, for the United States, strategically brilliant," President Trump says amid bipartisan criticism of his administration's decision to withdraw U.S. troops https://t.co/oLkZhiTJJK pic.twitter.com/XUtmB9c3XW — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) October 16, 2019