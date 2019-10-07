Trump claims Pelosi agreed with him whistleblower complaint was nothing like notes from Ukraine call

President Donald Trump said in a trade event with Japan Monday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told him she agreed the whistleblower complaint wasn’t accurate.

“But the mistake they made, the opponents, the opposition, the Democrats, the radical left, deep state, whatever you want to call them — they came out with a whistleblower report before they saw the conversation,” Trump said of his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Had they waited one day, Nancy Pelosi would not have made a fool out of herself and she would have been able to say what I said,” Trump claimed. “Because, when she saw it, she said, ‘This is not what the whistleblower said.’ I had a very, very congenial nice conversation with a man that I like. And he ran on corruption. Of course, Ukraine is known as a very corrupt country. One of the most in the world.”

Trump has tried to create confusion about the whistleblower report by saying it doesn’t match the notes of the call he made on July 25 to Zelensky. In fact, the reports do match. A second whistleblower has now come forward to cooperate the first whistleblower. This second individual has first-hand knowledge of the July 25 call.

Raw Story has reached out to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office for comment.

You can watch the Trump video below: