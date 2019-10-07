‘Trump confessed on television’: Fox News’ top political editor says the impeachment case is clear
During a Fox News segment this Monday morning, a panel of commentators discussed the media’s alleged role in pushing for an impeachment of President Trump, and whether or not Democrats are rushing towards a vote on articles of impeachment. At one point, America’s Newsroom host Bill Hemmer turned towards Fox News Political Editor Chris Stirewalt and said that there’s “no record” of the allegations against Trump and his apparent pressuring of the Ukrainian government to investigate his political rivals.
“It’s just lawmakers coming on the microphone and giving their spin, be it right or left,” Hemmer said.
But Stirewalt disagreed, saying that it’s more than just a matter of partisan spin.
“There is a record for those committees even if they meet without television cameras present,” Stirewalt responded.
“We are early in this process, number one,” he said. “Number two, the whistleblower doesn’t matter anymore. … The whistleblower is substantially irrelevant. The President confessed on television — he said, ‘I did it,’ and then he added China to it, which sort of obviates the question about is there a whistleblower, isn’t there a whistleblower.”
“The press needs stuff every day to feed the bulldog,” he continued. “Every day you gotta make a living out there, and every day you need something to try to move this story forward, but right now, it all looks pretty simple. There are enough Democrats to vote to impeach the President … and they’re gonna impeach him on something that’s pretty straightforward.”
Watch the video below:
CNN conservative slams GOP for 'he's trolling you' defense of Trump: 'Get rid of him for joking about serious things!'
Conservative writer Matt Lewis on Monday dropped the hammer on Republicans who have been excusing President Donald Trump's behavior by claiming that he was just "joking" about asking the Chinese government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
During a CNN panel discussion on Trump's latest antics, Lewis shredded Sen. Marco Rubio, who on Friday claimed that Trump wasn't serious about asking China to probe his political opponents.
"I don't think China or Ukraine thinks it's a joke when the president asks them to do something," he said. "Let's assume for a minute that he's just trolling us all and he is joking about things that are serious. I think that makes him unfit for the presidency!
Cowardly Republicans face humiliation as they learn the hard way that Trump was never their friend
One of the unexpected joys stemming from the Democratic House majority finally finding the courage to start an impeachment inquiry is to see Republican politicians are finally getting a taste of their own medicine. For decades, Republicans have championed an Ayn Rand-esque philosophy that exalts the rich and the powerful and treats working people as a resource to be mined, rather than as people who deserve respected, much less fair compensation for their work. Now, as they grovel before Donald Trump, Republicans are finally getting a glimpse of what it's like to be on the losing end of the Randian social contract.
Lindsey Graham desperately tries to get Trump to change Syria plan by unleashing dreaded Obama comparison
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is now pulling out all the stops in his quest to get President Donald Trump to reverse his decision to remove troops from northern Syria, which has been widely panned for leaving America's Kurdish allies vulnerable to attacks by Turkish forces.
In a tweet posted on Monday afternoon, Graham decided to unleash the one attack on the president that might getting him to change his mind -- by comparing him to former President Barack Obama.
"No matter what President Trump is saying about his decision, it is EXACTLY what President Obama did in Iraq with even more disastrous consequences for our national security," Graham wrote. "Unlike President Obama, I hope President Trump will reassess and take sound military advice."