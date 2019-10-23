Quantcast
Trump conspired with House Republicans to obstruct impeachment hearings by storming secure room: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump was reportedly aware that House Republicans were going to obstruct impeachment hearings by storming a secure conference room.

Republicans led by Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida on Wednesday morning barged in to the secure room — known as a SCIF — while Democrats were scheduled to question Pentagon official Laura Cooper. But the hearing had to be halted because of the interruption.

Bloomberg later reported that Trump was aware of the stunt ahead of time.

Trump had advance knowledge and supported a protest by Republicans who told him they planned to barge into a secure hearing room on Capitol Hill where Democrats are holding impeachment testimonies, according to four people familiar with the matter.

Trump on Tuesday met with about 30 House Republicans at the White House to talk about the situation in Syria and the impeachment inquiry. During a nearly two-hour meeting, which focused mostly on the impeachment inquiry, lawmakers shared their plans to storm into the secure room, the people said. Trump supported the action, saying he wanted the transcripts released because they will exonerate him, the people said.

About two dozen GOP House members occupied the secure hearing room early Wednesday, delaying a scheduled deposition.

GOP lawmakers scramble to backtrack after realizing their SCIF stunt broke security protocols

Published

11 mins ago

on

October 23, 2019

By

Republican lawmakers led by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Wednesday stormed into the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) in the House of Representatives to disrupt the closed-door impeachment inquiry hearings taking place.

Many of these GOP lawmakers subsequently sent out tweets informing followers that they were offering updates from within the SCIF, which means that they very likely broke security protocols by bringing unsecured phones with cameras into what is supposed to be a secure location.

After apparently realizing that they've opened themselves up to potentially being denied future security clearances, many of these lawmakers posted followup tweets letting people know that it was their staffers outside of the SCIF who were tweeting.

‘Human scum!’ Trump issues threat against Romney and other moderate Republicans as impeachment talk grows louder

Published

26 mins ago

on

October 23, 2019

By

President Donald Trump issued a threat against wobbly Republican senators as impeachment heats up.

GOP Whip John Thune (R-SD), the second-ranking Senate Republican, admitted Wednesday that former Ukraine ambassador Bill Taylor's testimony was "not a pretty picture," and the president sent out a warning to him and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) not long after.

"The Never Trumper Republicans, though on respirators with not many left, are in certain ways worse and more dangerous for our Country than the Do Nothing Democrats," Trump tweeted, and then pinned to the top of his Twitter feed. "Watch out for them, they are human scum!"

