Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump could get impeached, re-elected — and then impeached again: legal experts

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump is facing one of the ultimate challenges a president can face: The prospect of impeachment in the House of Representatives.

But the impeachment presents unique problems for Congress as well. And on Wednesday, Axios noted one of the biggest ones: this is the first time in U.S. history that a president is facing impeachment and re-election at the same time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Never before have we had a president who might be in a position to be re-elected after impeachment,” wrote Axios. “Andrew Johnson wasn’t nominated for another term, Bill Clinton was already in his second term, and Richard Nixon resigned in his second term in the face of certain impeachment.”

The unique risk is that Trump could be impeached, but then acquitted by the Senate and re-elected to another four years in office. And if that happens, “Democrats will face a predicament neither party has confronted in U.S. history.”

Theoretically, they could impeach the president a second time if more abuses of power were uncovered. Legal experts say there is no barrier to do so.

“There is almost certainly NOT a barrier to a second impeachment, even for the exact same conduct,” said former Whitewater prosecutor Paul Rosenzweig, adding that this obviously goes for “a second impeachment for a different offense” as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

But it seems unlikely that they would want to do so with a midterm election coming up, especially considering the failed impeachment of Bill Clinton is often cited as a reason for the historically unusual 1998 midterm loss for the GOP.

It would be a situation fraught with risks — and a bridge that presumably Democrats will not want to cross until after the current impeachment and election are resolved one way or the other.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘That was pathetic’: MSNBC’s Mika goes scorched earth on Mike Pence’s latest defense of Trump’s Ukraine scandal

Published

1 min ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

Addressing an off-the-cuff explanation Vice President Mike Pence offered to an NBC reporter about Donald Trump's Ukraine phone call and subsequent scandal, MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski called the veep out as "pathetic."

On Wednesday Pence was asked by NBC's Vaughn Hillyard about the Ukraine scandal and the vice president seemed woefully unprepared to answer.

“Were you ever aware, Mr. Vice President, of interest in the Bidens — interest in investigating the Bidens — was at least part of the reason for aid to Ukraine being held up?” Hilyard asked. “Were you ever aware?”

“I, uh, I never discussed the issue of, of, the issue of the Bidens with President Zelensky,” Pence said, seemingly caught off-guard. “Wh-what I can tell you is that all of our discussions internally, I mean, the president, and our team, and our contacts in my office in Ukraine, were focused on the broader issues of lack of European support and corruption —”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

For Russia, talk of Trump impeachment is the gift that keeps on giving

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

The Russians are calling it “Ukrainegate.”

“I never thought I’d say it, but CNN is right,” remarked one pundit on Russia 1, the county’s most-watched television station. “The person who wins in this situation is Putin.”

Commentary in Russian media about the impeachment investigation of U.S. President Donald Trump in many ways echoes the language of U.S. coverage. Just a few of the jokes are different.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s ludicrous ‘deep state’ conspiracy theory has scrambled real concerns about surveillance

Published

15 mins ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

Before Donald Trump’s emergence as a presidential candidate — and long before he apparently decided that the Constitution did not apply to him, as (in his mind) a species of elected monarch — the U.S. was only beginning to hold one of those elusive national conversations. This one was about the limits of domestic surveillance, a critical topic in any technological democracy. In the wake of Edward Snowden’s revelations about extensive spying by the NSA, the intelligence community had come under increased scrutiny and FBI practices were widely questioned.

Then President Trump began his assault on those institutions for such dumb and trivially wrong reasons, such as the FISA court’s warrant for onetime Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, a person with uniquely suspicious activity in Russia during the run-up to the 2016 election. Trump’s attacks turned the conversation upside down as only he can do, by claiming the existence of a "deep state" conspiracy in which the entire intelligence community was part of a Democratic plot to defeat Trump — and when that didn't work, to take down his presidency.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image