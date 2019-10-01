Trump declares there is a ‘COUP’ being waged in America in escalation of his rhetoric against impeachment

President Donald Trump tweeted out the startling declaration that opposition to him and investigations into his scandals and crimes are the example of a coup d’etat.

On Twitter Tuesday, Trump tried to make it about “the power of the people,” but as public polls turn toward support for impeachment, that argument doesn’t hold as much value as it once did.

“As I learn more and more each day, I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP, intended to take away the Power of the People, their VOTE, their Freedoms, their Second Amendment, Religion, Military, Border Wall, and their God-given rights as a Citizen of The United States of America!” Trump tweeted.