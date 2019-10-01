Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump declares there is a ‘COUP’ being waged in America in escalation of his rhetoric against impeachment

Published

17 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump tweeted out the startling declaration that opposition to him and investigations into his scandals and crimes are the example of a coup d’etat.

On Twitter Tuesday, Trump tried to make it about “the power of the people,” but as public polls turn toward support for impeachment, that argument doesn’t hold as much value as it once did.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As I learn more and more each day, I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP, intended to take away the Power of the People, their VOTE, their Freedoms, their Second Amendment, Religion, Military, Border Wall, and their God-given rights as a Citizen of The United States of America!” Trump tweeted.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Corey Lewandowski reconsidering his reconsideration of running for Senate in New Hampshire

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 1, 2019

By

Former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski issued multiple conflicting statements on Tuesday as to whether he would run for the United States Senate in New Hampshire in 2020.

During a Tuesday morning appearance on the radio show, "New Hampshire Today with Jack Heath," Lewandowski said "it's fair" to say he is reconsidering a Senate bid.

"As much as I think I would be a great fighter for the people of New Hampshire, and one U.S. senator can make a difference, it is my priority to make sure the president of United States is reelected," Lewandowski said. "That's a top priority."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mike Pompeo ‘threw binders’ at subordinates at CIA — and demanded they take polygraphs: report

Published

12 mins ago

on

October 1, 2019

By

On Tuesday, NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel reported that President Donald Trump's Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was prone to "fits of anger" while working as Director of the CIA — including throwing binders at officials and demanding they take polygraph tests:

For context, former senior US intelligence officials tell @nbcnews while at the CIA, Pompeo was a bully to subordinates, driving some to quit or seek new assignments. “Throwing binders was a popular sport," said one.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump declares there is a ‘COUP’ being waged in America in escalation of his rhetoric against impeachment

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 1, 2019

By

President Donald Trump tweeted out the startling declaration that opposition to him and investigations into his scandals and crimes are the example of a coup d'etat.

On Twitter Tuesday, Trump tried to make it about "the power of the people," but as public polls turn toward support for impeachment, that argument doesn't hold as much value as it once did.

"As I learn more and more each day, I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP, intended to take away the Power of the People, their VOTE, their Freedoms, their Second Amendment, Religion, Military, Border Wall, and their God-given rights as a Citizen of The United States of America!" Trump tweeted.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image