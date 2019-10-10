Trump defends ‘beautiful, accurate phone call’ with Ukraine in bizarre rant against impeachment
At his rally in Minneapolis on Thursday, President Donald Trump drifted into an angry rant against the impeachment proceedings — and defended the “totally appropriate, casual, beautiful, accurate phone call” he shared with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“We have the greatest economy, the greatest military — we have rebuilt our military. $2.5 trillion dollars because when I took it over, it was a mess, and what do they want to do? Let’s impeach our president,” said Trump as his supporters cheered. “I don’t think so. I think we are going to have a turnout likes of which we have never seen in the history of our country.”
“We were really forced just to put it away,” he continued. “We were forced, they said just do it. Got the approval from Ukraine. I had to ask. I said do you guys mind. They said that’s a strange request. They said don’t worry about it. I said, do you mind? They said please, go ahead. So we released the transcript of the call, which was so good that that crooked Adam Schiff — this guy is crooked.”
“He had to make up a fake conversation that never happened, and he delivered it to the United States Congress and to the American people,” Trump added, as the rallygoers booed. “It was a total fraud. And then Nancy Pelosi said, ‘Oh, I think the president said that.’ These people are sick, I’m telling you. They are sick. And you know what? Had they waited one day longer, they would have had the transcript of the actual call. Word for word. It would have been perfect. Instead, they released it — they went early. They said all these horrible things. You know why? Because they never thought in a million years I was going to release a transcript of the call.”
Trump continued on, seemingly unaware that the transcript he released lines up very closely with what House Democrats are accusing him of.
“So Nancy Pelosi, upon hearing a false story from a whistleblower that had no clue what was going on in that call or somebody gave very bad advice, but also hearing it from Shifty Schiff — Nancy Pelosi said, a day before seeing the transcript of the call with the Ukrainian president, ‘We’ve got to impeach him. We’ve got to impeach him.’ Right? And then she saw the call and said to her people, ‘What the hell? Nobody ever told me this was the call.’ But she keeps going anyway because the press is fake, and they play right into their hands.”
“The do-nothing Democrat extremists have gone so far left that they believe it should not be a crime to cross our border illegally and it should be a crime to have a totally appropriate, casual, beautiful, accurate phone call with a foreign leader — I don’t think so,” Trump thundered to ongoing boos.
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
Trump tells rally crowd it would be ‘very easy’ to release documents showing he’s lost billions of dollars
President Donald Trump said it would be "very easy" for him to release documents showing he has lost "billions" of dollars during his time as president of the United States.
Trump was defending his conflicts of interests while complaining about the Constitution's prohibitions of him receiving any emoluments.
"I lose billions being president," he claimed. "And I don’t care, it’s nice to be rich, I guess, but I lose billions."
"Emoluments!" he shouted. "It's the craziest thing I've ever seen."
"I tell you, it has cost me billions of dollars to be president — it really has. At some point, I am going to have to prove that, and I look forward to doing it. It’s very easy," Trump said. "It’s very easy."
Breaking Banner
Giuliani told Trump to help him exonerate corrupt Iranian investor he was representing: report
On Thursday, The New York Times reported that Rudy Giuliani was the one who pressured President Donald Trump in 2017 to ask then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to help him lean on the Justice Department to let off Reza Zarrab, an Iranian-Turkish gold investor who was being represented by Giuliani at the time.
Zarrab was convicted of paying out ten-figure bribes to a Turkish economic minister to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran. But before the conviction occurred, Trump pressured Tillerson to help him make the case go away — something Tillerson adamantly refused to do.
Trump recounts how he falsely told Melania they would ‘finally get respect’ — but they didn’t
At President Donald Trump's rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, he used the opportunity to tell his supporters, for the umpteenth time, that the media has no respect for him.
"Now, the do-nothing Democrat con artists, scammers are getting desperate," said Trump. "They have to move fast because they are not beating us at the polls. Despite the phony polls you see all the time. They are phony polls. Remember I always used to talk about polls. They are no different than crooked writers. They are crooked polls. No different. That is a lot of media."
"They are so dishonest and frankly they are so bad for our country. They are so bad," said Trump as his fans applauded. "They could be so good for our country. Maybe they will change and maybe they won’t. I have been waiting for a long time. After I won the last election I said finally, I will get some great press. They got worse. I said finally. I said to the First Lady, we will finally get respect. We will finally get media and press coverage that will be great. Look what we have done. They got worse."